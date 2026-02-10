SWLA Juneteenth Annual Pageant & Scholarship Banquet

About this event
Lafayette, LA 70501, USA
Enjoy open seating for the entire program .
Reserved seating of 8 seats per table.
FULL PAGE AD
HALF PAGE AD
1/4 PAGE AD
1/8 PAGE AD
You will receive the following:
1- Premier logo and / or name placement on all event materials and website
2- Speaking opportunity at the event
3- One Complimentary VIP table of 8 for the SWLA Juneteenth Annual Scholarship Pageant & Banquet
4- Special recognition during the event, in the press releases and program (if applicable),
5- Exclusive Meet and Greet with pageant contestants
6- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the play “The Juneteenth Story
7- Eight (8)- two-year Honorary Membership to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
8- Four (4) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts
You will receive the following:
1- Logo and / or name placement on all event materials and website
2- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Recognition during all events 4- Two (2) Complimentary tickets to the play “The Juneteenth Story” 5- Four (4) - one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
6- Four (4) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts
You will receive the following:
1- Logo and / or name placement on the website 2- Two (2) Complimentary tickets for the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Recognition in the event program 4-- Two (2)- one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
5- Two (2) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts
You will receive the following:
1- Logo and / or name placement on the website 2- Two (2) Complimentary tickets for the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Recognition in the event program 4- Two (2) - one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
You will receive the following:
1- Name recognition on the event website 2- One (1) Complimentary ticket to the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Acknowledgment in the event program 4- One (1) one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
You will receive
1- Name and / or business name in special friends' section on the website
2- Choice of one Complimentary ticket to the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet OR to the play “The Juneteenth Story” 3- One (1) one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
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