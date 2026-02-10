SWLA Juneteenth Committee, Inc

Hosted by

SWLA Juneteenth Committee, Inc

About this event

SWLA Juneteenth Annual Pageant & Scholarship Banquet

Downtown Convention Center 124 S Buchanan St

Lafayette, LA 70501, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy open seating for the entire program .

1 Table of 8 seats Purchase
$400

Reserved seating of 8 seats per table.

BUY A FULL PAGE AD IN THE SOUVENIR BOOKLET
$100

FULL PAGE AD

BUY A HALF PAGE AD IN THE SOUVENIR BOOKLET
$60

HALF PAGE AD

BUY A ONE FORTH PAGE AD IN THE SOUVENIR BOOKLET
$40

1/4 PAGE AD

BUY A ONE EIGHT PAGE AD IN THE SOUVENIR BOOKLET
$25

1/8 PAGE AD

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

You will receive the following:

1- Premier logo and / or name placement on all event materials and website
2- Speaking opportunity at the event
3- One Complimentary VIP table of 8 for the SWLA Juneteenth Annual Scholarship              Pageant & Banquet
4- Special recognition during the event, in the press releases and program (if applicable),

5- Exclusive Meet and Greet with pageant contestants

6- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the play “The Juneteenth Story                             

7- Eight (8)- two-year Honorary Membership to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee

8- Four (4) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

You will receive the following:

1- Logo and / or name placement on all event materials and website

2- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Recognition during all events                      4- Two (2) Complimentary tickets to the play “The Juneteenth Story”                         5- Four (4) - one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee

6- Four (4) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts


Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

You will receive the following:

1- Logo and / or name placement on the website                                                                 2- Two (2) Complimentary tickets for the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Recognition in the event program               4-- Two (2)- one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee       

5- Two (2) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

You will receive the following:

1- Logo and / or name placement on the website                                                               2- Two (2) Complimentary tickets for the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Recognition in the event program               4- Two (2) - one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee 

Community Sponsorship
$500

You will receive the following:

1- Name recognition on the event website   2- One (1) Complimentary ticket to the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet
3- Acknowledgment in the event program     4- One (1) one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee 

Friends of the SWLA Juneteenth Committee
$250

You will receive

1- Name and / or business name in special friends' section on the website

2- Choice of one Complimentary ticket to the SWLA Juneteenth Scholarship Annual Pageant & Banquet OR to the play “The Juneteenth Story”                                           3- One (1) one-year Honorary Memberships to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee    

Add a donation for SWLA Juneteenth Committee, Inc

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