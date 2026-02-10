SWLA Juneteenth Annual Pageant & Scholarship Banquet

You will receive the following:

1- Premier logo and / or name placement on all event materials and website

2- Speaking opportunity at the event

3- One Complimentary VIP table of 8 for the SWLA Juneteenth Annual Scholarship Pageant & Banquet

4- Special recognition during the event, in the press releases and program (if applicable),

5- Exclusive Meet and Greet with pageant contestants

6- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the play “The Juneteenth Story

7- Eight (8)- two-year Honorary Membership to the SWLA Juneteenth Committee

8- Four (4) Complimentary Juneteenth T-shirts