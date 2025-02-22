Juneteenth Art & Film Expo

3101 17th St

St Cloud, FL 34769, USA

General Admission
$20
Your GA ticket includes access to: 🖼️ Art Exhibition: Explore stunning works from talented artists — from paintings to photography and mixed media. 🎥 Film Showcase: Immerse yourself in a powerful selection of short films featuring diverse voices and unique perspectives. 📚 Workshops: Join engaging cultural workshops designed to inspire and educate. 🎁 Giveaways: Win amazing prizes with giveaways happening every 30 minutes!
VIP Admission
$50
VIP tickets include everything from GA, plus: 🍸 Complimentary Cocktail: Sip on a refreshing, handcrafted drink on us. 🎨 VIP Paint & Sip Section: Get creative and unwind with a guided painting session while enjoying your cocktail. 🛋️ VIP Seating: Enjoy exclusive, comfortable seating with the best views of the event. 🎁 Swag Bag: Take home a bag of curated goodies as a thank you for your support.
Raffle Ticket
$5
From luxe gifts to exclusive goodies, each prize is curated to elevate your experience. Don’t miss your chance to win!
6 Raffle Tickets
$25
From luxe gifts to exclusive goodies, each prize is curated to elevate your experience. Don’t miss your chance to win!
