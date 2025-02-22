Juneteenth Art & Film Expo

Your GA ticket includes access to:
🖼️ Art Exhibition: Explore stunning works from talented artists — from paintings to photography and mixed media.
🎥 Film Showcase: Immerse yourself in a powerful selection of short films featuring diverse voices and unique perspectives.
📚 Workshops: Join engaging cultural workshops designed to inspire and educate.
🎁 Giveaways: Win amazing prizes with giveaways happening every 30 minutes!
Your GA ticket includes access to:
🖼️ Art Exhibition: Explore stunning works from talented artists — from paintings to photography and mixed media.
🎥 Film Showcase: Immerse yourself in a powerful selection of short films featuring diverse voices and unique perspectives.
📚 Workshops: Join engaging cultural workshops designed to inspire and educate.
🎁 Giveaways: Win amazing prizes with giveaways happening every 30 minutes!
VIP Admission
$50
VIP tickets include everything from GA, plus:
🍸 Complimentary Cocktail: Sip on a refreshing, handcrafted drink on us.
🎨 VIP Paint & Sip Section: Get creative and unwind with a guided painting session while enjoying your cocktail.
🛋️ VIP Seating: Enjoy exclusive, comfortable seating with the best views of the event.
🎁 Swag Bag: Take home a bag of curated goodies as a thank you for your support.
VIP tickets include everything from GA, plus:
🍸 Complimentary Cocktail: Sip on a refreshing, handcrafted drink on us.
🎨 VIP Paint & Sip Section: Get creative and unwind with a guided painting session while enjoying your cocktail.
🛋️ VIP Seating: Enjoy exclusive, comfortable seating with the best views of the event.
🎁 Swag Bag: Take home a bag of curated goodies as a thank you for your support.
Raffle Ticket
$5
From luxe gifts to exclusive goodies, each prize is curated to elevate your experience. Don’t miss your chance to win!
From luxe gifts to exclusive goodies, each prize is curated to elevate your experience. Don’t miss your chance to win!
6 Raffle Tickets
$25
From luxe gifts to exclusive goodies, each prize is curated to elevate your experience. Don’t miss your chance to win!
From luxe gifts to exclusive goodies, each prize is curated to elevate your experience. Don’t miss your chance to win!