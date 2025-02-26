Juneteenth BBQ Sponsor Form

2250 S Walnut Rd

Freeport, IL 61032, USA

Tier 1
$150
Your logo on the Official BBQ Competition Banner (displayed day of the event) Your logo in the Official Event Pamphlet A sponsor spotlight across all Elevated Voices social media platforms
Tier 2
$300
Your logo on the Official BBQ Competition Banner Your logo on Flyers, Yard Signs, & Event Pamphlets A sponsor spotlight across all Elevated Voices social media platforms Your name on official BBQ Competition merchandise
Helping Another Way
free
Sponsor a Game! – Cover the cost of a game station, run it during the event, and engage with attendees! Become a Vendor! – Sell merchandise, share info about your business/organization, vend food, or showcase your services! Volunteer in Your Business’s Name! – Show your company’s commitment to the community by donating your time to help make this event a success!
