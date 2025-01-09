Juneteenth Celebration 2025

*Please Read Before Proceeding
Before applying for your space at the Juneteenth Celebration event, please be aware of additional vending requirements: 1. We expect all vendors to promote this event to the best of their ability, by hanging posters, posting on social media using the #hhresourceinc, email blasting your network, inviting on our Facebook event page, etc. 2. All vendors will receive one 6ft table, table cover (you are welcome to bring your own) and 2 chairs. Additional space available upon request (fee applies). 3. We request all vendors donate a gift at least $25 in retail value to be raffled at the event. Space is limited and vendors selected to be featured will receive an email, call or text notification to officially register for space at this year's event. All vendor selection decisions are final. Please email any questions to: [email protected]
or call (757) 277-3318 and thank you for your interest in vending at this year's event!
*Please Read Before Proceeding
Before applying for your space at the Juneteenth Celebration event, please be aware of additional vending requirements: 1. We expect all vendors to promote this event to the best of their ability, by hanging posters, posting on social media using the #hhresourceinc, email blasting your network, inviting on our Facebook event page, etc. 2. All vendors will receive one 6ft table, table cover (you are welcome to bring your own) and 2 chairs. Additional space available upon request (fee applies). 3. We request all vendors donate a gift at least $25 in retail value to be raffled at the event. Space is limited and vendors selected to be featured will receive an email, call or text notification to officially register for space at this year's event. All vendor selection decisions are final. Please email any questions to: [email protected]
or call (757) 277-3318 and thank you for your interest in vending at this year's event!