Juneteenth Celebration 2025

Ingleside Park

948 Ingleside Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502, USA

Community Resource Partner
free
We welcome community partners to come and share your resources. Feel free to bring items and literature to distribute free of charge. You may not sell items at the table. If you need a table and chairs please inform a member of the organization after registration via email at [email protected]
Vendor Space w/ Tent
$50
*Please Read Before Proceeding Before applying for your space at the Juneteenth Celebration event, please be aware of additional vending requirements: 1. We expect all vendors to promote this event to the best of their ability, by hanging posters, posting on social media using the #hhresourceinc, email blasting your network, inviting on our Facebook event page, etc. 2. All vendors will receive one 6ft table, table cover (you are welcome to bring your own) and 2 chairs. Additional space available upon request (fee applies). 3. We request all vendors donate a gift at least $25 in retail value to be raffled at the event. Space is limited and vendors selected to be featured will receive an email, call or text notification to officially register for space at this year's event. All vendor selection decisions are final. Please email any questions to: [email protected] or call (757) 277-3318 and thank you for your interest in vending at this year's event!
Vendor Space
$25
*Please Read Before Proceeding Before applying for your space at the Juneteenth Celebration event, please be aware of additional vending requirements: 1. We expect all vendors to promote this event to the best of their ability, by hanging posters, posting on social media using the #hhresourceinc, email blasting your network, inviting on our Facebook event page, etc. 2. All vendors will receive one 6ft table, table cover (you are welcome to bring your own) and 2 chairs. Additional space available upon request (fee applies). 3. We request all vendors donate a gift at least $25 in retail value to be raffled at the event. Space is limited and vendors selected to be featured will receive an email, call or text notification to officially register for space at this year's event. All vendor selection decisions are final. Please email any questions to: [email protected] or call (757) 277-3318 and thank you for your interest in vending at this year's event!
Additional Table
$10
Vendor space include 1/ 6ft table. This option is for additional tables if needed.
Additional Chair
$2
Vendor space include 2 chairs. This option is for additional chairs if needed.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing