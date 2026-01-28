Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Anna Murray Douglass was Frederick Douglass' first wife, a courageous abolitionist, and Underground Railroad conductor who played a crucial role in his escape and supported his work by managing their household and working to provide for their five children, embodying strength, patience, and activism despite facing financial hardship and rumors of his infidelity. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our venue. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.