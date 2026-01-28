The Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina

Hosted by

The Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina

About this event

Juneteenth Celebration 2026

3801 Hillsborough St

Raleigh, NC 27607, USA

VIP Admission
$99

Priority entry, reserved seating, and a PRIVATE, LOCAL BOURBON TASTING. Plus, the full program with access to all main activities including dinner & dessert. A full-multi-media presentation filled with dance, live music, acting, speakers, and more..

Table Admission
$600

Includes (8) eight seats at one table for regular admission.

John Coltrane Sponsorship
$750

American jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer. He is among the most influential and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz and 20th-century music. This sponsorship help to cover the cost of our live music. Sponsors receive (4) seats to our VIP reception & Dinner.

Sojouner Truth Sponsorship
$750

Sojourner Truth was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist who escaped slavery and became a powerful public speaker. Known for her famous “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech, she advocated for the abolition of slavery, racial equality, and women’s rights throughout the United States. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our food Sponsors receive (4) seats to our VIP reception & Dinner.

The Uncle Ben's Sponsorship
$1,000

Commemorates and recognizes the contributions of Gordon Harwell, an African American farmer in Texas who was renowned for his high-quality rice. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our food. Sponsors receive (5) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.

The Aunt Jemima Sponsorship
$1,000

Nancy Green, better known as Aunt Jemima was a former American slave. She served her masters as a nanny and a cook. At the age of fifty-nine, Green made her debut as Aunt Jemima in 1893 as the first black positively portrayed with a major brand. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our food. Sponsors receive (5) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.

The Harriet Tubman Sponsorship
$1,250

Harriet Tubman, a former slave, abolitionist and politicial activists is best known for helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our featured actors. Sponsors receive (8) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.

The George Washington Carver Sponsorship
$1,500

A prominent scientist and inventor in the early 20th century, George Washington Carver was renowned for his innovative agricultural research and advocacy for sustainable farming. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our featured speakers. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.

Anna Murray Douglass Sponsorship
$2,500

 Anna Murray Douglass was Frederick Douglass' first wife, a courageous abolitionist, and Underground Railroad conductor who played a crucial role in his escape and supported his work by managing their household and working to provide for their five children, embodying strength, patience, and activism despite facing financial hardship and rumors of his infidelity. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our venue. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.

Frederick Douglass Sponsorship
$5,000

Frederick Douglass was an American abolitionist, writer, and statesman who escaped slavery and became one of the most powerful voices against it. Through speeches, newspapers, and books , he advocated for emancipation, civil rights, and equality in the United States for all. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition and speaking privileges in the program.

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