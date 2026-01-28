Juneteenth Celebration 2026

About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and a PRIVATE, LOCAL BOURBON TASTING. Plus, the full program with access to all main activities including dinner & dessert. A full-multi-media presentation filled with dance, live music, acting, speakers, and more..
Includes (8) eight seats at one table for regular admission.
American jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer. He is among the most influential and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz and 20th-century music. This sponsorship help to cover the cost of our live music. Sponsors receive (4) seats to our VIP reception & Dinner.
Sojourner Truth was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist who escaped slavery and became a powerful public speaker. Known for her famous “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech, she advocated for the abolition of slavery, racial equality, and women’s rights throughout the United States. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our food Sponsors receive (4) seats to our VIP reception & Dinner.
Commemorates and recognizes the contributions of Gordon Harwell, an African American farmer in Texas who was renowned for his high-quality rice. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our food. Sponsors receive (5) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.
Nancy Green, better known as Aunt Jemima was a former American slave. She served her masters as a nanny and a cook. At the age of fifty-nine, Green made her debut as Aunt Jemima in 1893 as the first black positively portrayed with a major brand. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our food. Sponsors receive (5) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.
Harriet Tubman, a former slave, abolitionist and politicial activists is best known for helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our featured actors. Sponsors receive (8) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.
A prominent scientist and inventor in the early 20th century, George Washington Carver was renowned for his innovative agricultural research and advocacy for sustainable farming. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our featured speakers. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.
Anna Murray Douglass was Frederick Douglass' first wife, a courageous abolitionist, and Underground Railroad conductor who played a crucial role in his escape and supported his work by managing their household and working to provide for their five children, embodying strength, patience, and activism despite facing financial hardship and rumors of his infidelity. This sponsorship helps to cover the cost of our venue. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition in the program.
Frederick Douglass was an American abolitionist, writer, and statesman who escaped slavery and became one of the most powerful voices against it. Through speeches, newspapers, and books , he advocated for emancipation, civil rights, and equality in the United States for all. Sponsors receive (10) seats to our VIP reception & dinner along with public recognition and speaking privileges in the program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!