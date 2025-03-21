African-American Ladies' Legacy Foundation

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF BLACK ACHIEVERS; BLACK-TIE GALA 2025

1 University Pkwy

University Park, IL 60484, USA

Juneteenth VIP Heritage Admission
$250
Juneteenth VIP Heritage Admission - $250.00 - One Admission VIP Dinner, Reception, Awards Ceremony - Name listed in Program Book as Juneteenth Heritage in Souvenir Book - Ticket must be purchased on or before April 21, 2025, to be listed in Souvenir Book
Juneteenth Sponsor Table
$2,000
Juneteenth Sponsor Table $2,000.00 - Acknowledgement of Black Achiever: Ceremony and Souvenir Book - Full Table of 8 - Admission VIP Reception, Dinner, Awards Ceremony - Premium Table Named in honor of the Donor and Displayed on the dinner table - Promotional Table must be purchased on or before April 21, 2025, to be listed in the Souvenir Book.

