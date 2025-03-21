JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF BLACK ACHIEVERS; BLACK-TIE GALA 2025

Juneteenth VIP Heritage Admission
- $250.00
- One Admission VIP Dinner, Reception, Awards Ceremony
- Name listed in Program Book as Juneteenth Heritage in Souvenir Book
- Ticket must be purchased on or before April 21, 2025, to be listed in Souvenir Book
Juneteenth VIP Heritage Admission
- $250.00
- One Admission VIP Dinner, Reception, Awards Ceremony
- Name listed in Program Book as Juneteenth Heritage in Souvenir Book
- Ticket must be purchased on or before April 21, 2025, to be listed in Souvenir Book
Juneteenth Sponsor Table
$2,000
Juneteenth Sponsor Table $2,000.00
- Acknowledgement of Black Achiever: Ceremony and Souvenir Book
- Full Table of 8
- Admission VIP Reception, Dinner, Awards Ceremony
- Premium Table Named in honor of the Donor and Displayed on the dinner table
- Promotional Table must be purchased on or before April 21, 2025, to be listed in the Souvenir Book.
Juneteenth Sponsor Table $2,000.00
- Acknowledgement of Black Achiever: Ceremony and Souvenir Book
- Full Table of 8
- Admission VIP Reception, Dinner, Awards Ceremony
- Premium Table Named in honor of the Donor and Displayed on the dinner table
- Promotional Table must be purchased on or before April 21, 2025, to be listed in the Souvenir Book.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!