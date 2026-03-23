Juneteenth Cultural Heritage Tour -Guided

Guided city-wide tour, highlighting local culture and history.

An interactive and engaging cultural heritage tour that raises awareness about the history and significance of Juneteenth while highlighting local culture and community history. Through storytelling and shared experiences, participants gain a deeper understanding of why Juneteenth matters, how it shaped our past, and how its legacy continues to inspire progress for future generations





Board the Van/Bus: Start and End at Guilford College ( for elders and those needing a supported, accessible experience.)

Register https://tinyurl.com/Cultural-Heritage-Tour

Grab your Tour Pass port (located in the Junetenth GSO Fest Magazine)