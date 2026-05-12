Juneteenth Fest 2026 Freedom Cabaret Evening + Community Day

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About this event
An intimate Juneteenth cabaret experience featuring live performances, spoken word, music, storytelling, and a five-course tasting journey inspired by heritage, resilience, and celebration.
Creative Black Tie encouraged.
Adults only.
Limited Capacity.
Private board-only link. Codes required.*
A free public celebration in the Waynesville park featuring music, food, performances, vendors, family activities, honoring moments, and community connection.
Bring your lawn chairs.
Bring your family.
Bring your joy.
Vendor registration includes designated vendor space during Community Day programming.
Vendor registration alone does not include commemorative playbill placement, sponsor recognition, or digital advertising opportunities.
Business Freedom Supporter recognition includes enhanced visibility throughout Juneteenth Fest 2026 programming and promotional materials.
Recognition includes:
• Featured business listing in the Official Commemorative Playbill
• Enhanced vendor recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment signage
• Community supporter recognition
• Select promotional visibility opportunities throughout the event weekend
No complimentary cabaret admissions included.
Support music, spoken word, artistic performance, and cultural entertainment throughout Juneteenth Fest 2026.
Rhythm Sponsor Includes:
• Sponsor recognition
• Official Commemorative Playbill recognition
• One-day digital billboard placement
• Social acknowledgment
No complimentary cabaret admissions included.
Support free public access, family programming, youth engagement, and Community Day experiences throughout Juneteenth Fest 2026.
Community Sponsorship Includes:
• Enhanced sponsor recognition
• One complimentary cabaret admission
• One complimentary annual NAACP membership
• Two-day digital billboard placement
Support cultural storytelling, historical honoring, educational experiences, and legacy-centered programming throughout Juneteenth Fest 2026.
Heritage Sponsorship Includes:
• Premium sponsor placement
• Stage acknowledgment
• Two complimentary cabaret admissions
• Two complimentary annual NAACP memberships
• Two-day digital billboard placement
Premier sponsorship recognition throughout Juneteenth Fest 2026.
Liberation Partner Includes:
• Premier sponsor visibility
• Elevated event recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during programming
• Feature placement inside the Official Commemorative Playbill
• Three complimentary cabaret admissions
• Three complimentary annual NAACP memberships
• Three-day digital billboard placement
• Inclusion in closing press acknowledgment
Support continued advocacy, community programming, cultural initiatives, and local engagement through an annual NAACP membership.
Membership coordination and follow-up will be provided directly through the NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B membership team.
Sponsors receiving memberships may also choose to donate those memberships back to the community for giveaways and engagement opportunities during Community Day programming.
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