Juneteenth Fundraiser Sponsor Form

3 tickets to the cocktail fundraiser +Recognition on event signage and printed materials +Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications +Verbal acknowledgment during the event +Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event +Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates +Commemorative thank-you gift to mark your contribution

3 tickets to the cocktail fundraiser +Recognition on event signage and printed materials +Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications +Verbal acknowledgment during the event +Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event +Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates +Commemorative thank-you gift to mark your contribution

More details...