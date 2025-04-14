Friends of the Howe House

Hosted by

Friends of the Howe House

About this event

Juneteenth Fundraiser Sponsor Form

8 Lackawanna Plaza

Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Freedom Sponsor
$160
1 ticket to the cocktail fundraiser +Verbal acknowledgment during the event +Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event +Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications
Legacy Sponsor
$619
3 tickets to the cocktail fundraiser +Recognition on event signage and printed materials +Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications +Verbal acknowledgment during the event +Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event +Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates +Commemorative thank-you gift to mark your contribution
Add a donation for Friends of the Howe House

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