Young Professionals of Color - Of Greater Harrisburg

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Young Professionals of Color - Of Greater Harrisburg

About this event

Juneteenth HBG 2026 VENDORS

Harrisburg

PA, USA

JUNETEENTH HBG VENDOR YPOC ANNIVERSARY
$50

Goo for June 16th only. Non Transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the YPO 10 Anniversary event! No alcohol or food sales allowed.

JUNETEENTH HBG VENDOR SUMMIT
$50

Good for June 17th only. Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Summit! No alcohol sales allowed.

JUNETEENTH HBG VENDOR TASTE OF BLACK HARRISBURG
$50

Good for June 18th only. Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Taste Of Black Harrisburg! All types of Vendors allowed.

JUNETEENTH HBG VENDOR JUBILEE
$50

Good for June 19th only. Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Jubilee ! All types of Vendors allowed.

JUNETEENTH HBG VENDOR PARADE
$50

Good for June 20th Parade only! Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Jubilee ! All types of Vendors allowed.

JUNETEENTH HBG VENDOR Concert
$50

Good for June 20th Parade only! Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Jubilee ! No Food or Alcohol vendors allowed--You will be turned away!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!