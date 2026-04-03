Juneteenth HBG 2026 VENDORS

About this event
Goo for June 16th only. Non Transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the YPO 10 Anniversary event! No alcohol or food sales allowed.
Good for June 17th only. Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Summit! No alcohol sales allowed.
Good for June 18th only. Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Taste Of Black Harrisburg! All types of Vendors allowed.
Good for June 19th only. Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Jubilee ! All types of Vendors allowed.
Good for June 20th Parade only! Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Jubilee ! All types of Vendors allowed.
Good for June 20th Parade only! Non transferable. No Refunds. Come and vend at the Juneteenth HBG Jubilee ! No Food or Alcohol vendors allowed--You will be turned away!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!