Juneteenth Merchandise

This Non-Woven Shopper Tote has a large open main compartment with double 20-inch reinforced handles. It's completely reusable and a great alternative to plastic bags. The bag is flared at the top and 19.5" wide when laid flat. The bottom is 12" in width or when the bag is fully stuffed. Material: 80g Non-Woven Polypropylene Large open main compartment. Recyclable

This Non-Woven Shopper Tote has a large open main compartment with double 20-inch reinforced handles. It's completely reusable and a great alternative to plastic bags. The bag is flared at the top and 19.5" wide when laid flat. The bottom is 12" in width or when the bag is fully stuffed. Material: 80g Non-Woven Polypropylene Large open main compartment. Recyclable

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