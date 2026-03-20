Juneteenth Movie Night Volunteer

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About this event
Responsible for setting up and taking down all audio and visual equipment needed for movie night, including speakers, microphones, the projection system, and the screen. The team ensures the equipment is properly connected, tested, and ready for use before the event, and they manage the breakdown and storage of all components afterward to keep the event running smoothly.
The volunteer will welcome guests, answer questions about the event, give directions, and distribute informational materials about the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA). This role may also include selling IBCA merchandise, so basic comfort with point‑of‑sale systems and tech equipment is helpful.
Attendants support the event by assisting guests, keeping eyes on all activities, and helping maintain a clean and safe environment. Responsibilities include monitoring the venue, picking up trash, checking bins, reporting issues, and providing general support wherever needed to ensure a smooth event experience.
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