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Juneteenth Golf Scramble 2026

About this event

Juneteenth MS Golf Scramble 2026

Pete Brown Golf Facility

3200 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39209, USA

General Admission
$125

Individual Golfer – $125

Includes:

  • Tournament entry
  • Lunch
  • Access to contests and prizes
4-Person Team
$500

4-Person Team – $500

Includes:

  • Entry for 4 golfers
  • Lunch for all players
  • Eligibility for team prizes
Presenting Sponsor – $4,500
$4,500
  • Category exclusivity
  • Two (2) 4-person teams
  • Premium logo placement on all marketing
  • Booth space (up to 20x20)
  • Social media, print, and digital recognition
  • Speaking opportunity at the event
  • VIP access + brand activation opportunities
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) 4-person team
  • Event signage
  • Website & social media recognition
  • On-site acknowledgements
Silver Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500
  • Two (2) golfers
  • Signage + social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
Bronze Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
  • Hole sponsorship (2 holes)
  • Signage + social media recognition
Team Sponsor – $500
$500
  • One 4-person team
  • Recognition as an event supporter
Hole Sponsor – $250
$250
  • Signage at designated hole
  • Great visibility throughout the course
Ball Sponsor – $2,000
$2,000

Put your brand directly in every player’s hands! Your company logo will be featured on golf balls distributed to all participants, providing lasting visibility throughout the tournament and beyond. Includes one (1) 4-person team.

Hole-in-One Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

Gain premium exposure at one of the most exciting holes on the course! Your brand will be prominently displayed at a designated Par 3 with recognition tied to the hole-in-one prize opportunity.

Longest Drive Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

Be front and center for one of the most anticipated contests of the day! Your brand will be highlighted at the Longest Drive hole with signage and recognition during prize announcements.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor – $1,200
$1,200

Capture attention at a high-energy contest hole where precision matters most. Your business will be featured with signage and recognition tied to this exciting challenge.

Hydration Station Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

Keep players refreshed and energized! Your brand will be displayed at a designated hydration station, offering high visibility and appreciation from every participant throughout the day. (Sponsor may provide beverages.)

Food & Beverage Sponsor – $1,800
$1,800

Fuel the experience! Your sponsorship supports meals and refreshments for all players, with prominent recognition during lunch service and event announcements.

Scorecard / Leaderboard Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Be seen by everyone, all day long! Your logo will be prominently displayed on scorecards and/or the tournament leaderboard—one of the most viewed elements of the event.

Pin / Flag Sponsor – $3,500
$3,500

Own a signature presence on the course! Your brand will be featured on official pin flags—creating a unique, high-visibility sponsorship that can serve as a memorable keepsake.

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