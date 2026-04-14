Juneteenth MS Golf Scramble 2026

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About this event
3200 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39209, USA
Includes:
Includes:
Put your brand directly in every player’s hands! Your company logo will be featured on golf balls distributed to all participants, providing lasting visibility throughout the tournament and beyond. Includes one (1) 4-person team.
Gain premium exposure at one of the most exciting holes on the course! Your brand will be prominently displayed at a designated Par 3 with recognition tied to the hole-in-one prize opportunity.
Be front and center for one of the most anticipated contests of the day! Your brand will be highlighted at the Longest Drive hole with signage and recognition during prize announcements.
Capture attention at a high-energy contest hole where precision matters most. Your business will be featured with signage and recognition tied to this exciting challenge.
Keep players refreshed and energized! Your brand will be displayed at a designated hydration station, offering high visibility and appreciation from every participant throughout the day. (Sponsor may provide beverages.)
Fuel the experience! Your sponsorship supports meals and refreshments for all players, with prominent recognition during lunch service and event announcements.
Be seen by everyone, all day long! Your logo will be prominently displayed on scorecards and/or the tournament leaderboard—one of the most viewed elements of the event.
Own a signature presence on the course! Your brand will be featured on official pin flags—creating a unique, high-visibility sponsorship that can serve as a memorable keepsake.
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