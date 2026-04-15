Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program. Buffet meal for one guest included.
Enjoy the full program. Buffet meal for eight guests and one full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected].
Children Ticket (12 and under)
Vendor table and two chairs will be provided with a full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Vendor is responsible for own setup. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]
Vendor Table and two chairs will be provided and full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Vendor is responsible for own setup. Buffet meal included. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]
Your registration name will appear in the souvenir journal as a proud supporter of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!