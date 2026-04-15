Jacque M. Brown Lodge No. 294

Hosted by

Jacque M. Brown Lodge No. 294

About this event

Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast Celebration

100 Lagaret Ln

Havre De Grace, MD 21078, USA

Adult Ticket
$50

Enjoy the full program. Buffet meal for one guest included.

Table of 8 Guest
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program. Buffet meal for eight guests and one full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected].

Children's Ticket
$25

Children Ticket (12 and under)

Vendor Ticket
$100

Vendor table and two chairs will be provided with a full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Vendor is responsible for own setup. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]

Vender Ticket and Meal
$150

Vendor Table and two chairs will be provided and full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Vendor is responsible for own setup. Buffet meal included. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]


Patron
$10

Your registration name will appear in the souvenir journal as a proud supporter of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.

Full Page Ad
$100

Full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]

1/2 Page Ad
$50

1/2-page ad in the souvenir journal. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]

Front Inside Page Ad
$125

Full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]

Back Inside Page Ad
$125

Full-page ad in the souvenir journal. Send finished ad in JPEG or PDF form to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Jacque M. Brown Lodge No. 294

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!