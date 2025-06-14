Juneteenth Raffle: Picnic Basket + Gift Card Giveaway

Includes five entries into the picnic basket raffle. Winner will be randomly selected and announced at the end of the Juneteenth Celebration. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds support Embrace & Empower’s free breast cancer support programs.

Includes five entries into the picnic basket raffle. Winner will be randomly selected and announced at the end of the Juneteenth Celebration. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds support Embrace & Empower’s free breast cancer support programs.

More details...