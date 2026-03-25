Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

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About this event
Purchase your tickets by May 1st and get a Philip Burke Limited Edition President Obama Presidential Note Card Set for only $10.00
Full-page color ad in On-line Journal (pdf)
Full-page color digital ad on Niagara United Vision’s Web & Wepage
Poster on display at event
Reserved seating for 10 at Gala
Full-page color ad in On-line Journal,
Full-page color digital ad on Niagara United Vision’s web & Wepage
Poster on display at event
Reserved seating for 5 at Gala
Half-page color ad in On-line Journal
Half-page ad on Niagara United Vision’s Website & Website
Poster on display at event
Reserve seating for 5 at Gala
Quarter-page color ad in On-line Journal
Seating for 5 at Gala
Donate Student Dinner Ticket $100
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