Niagara United Vision Inc

Hosted by

Niagara United Vision Inc

About this event

Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

401 Buffalo Ave

Niagara Falls, NY 14303, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Support the Juneteenth Scholarship Fund
$10

Purchase your tickets by May 1st and get a Philip Burke Limited Edition President Obama Presidential Note Card Set for only $10.00

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Full-page color ad in On-line Journal (pdf)

Full-page color digital ad on Niagara United Vision’s Web & Wepage

Poster on display at event

Reserved seating for 10 at Gala

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Full-page color ad in On-line Journal,

Full-page color digital ad on Niagara United Vision’s web & Wepage

Poster on display at event

Reserved seating for 5 at Gala

Silver Level (Family) Sponsorship
$650

Half-page color ad in On-line Journal

Half-page ad on Niagara United Vision’s Website & Website

Poster on display at event

Reserve seating for 5 at Gala

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$600

Quarter-page color ad in On-line Journal

Seating for 5 at Gala

Donate Student Dinner Ticket $100
$100

Donate Student Dinner Ticket $100

Add a donation for Niagara United Vision Inc

$

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