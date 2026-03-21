Juneteenth Vendor Registration (2026)

Juneteenth Vendor Registration (June 19, 2026) Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Reserve your vendor space (1 table, max 8 ft). Event Schedule Setup: 10 AM | Doors: 12 PM Youth Program: 1 PM | Performance: 6 PM Breakdown: 6 PM Requirements Bring your own table (≤8 ft) Backdrop ≤10 ft No wall adhesives No open flame/indoor food Receipt required at check-in Must share event flyer on social media Pricing $50 (before June 1) $100 (June 1 and after) Limited space. Registration confirmed upon payment. Questions: [email protected] | 859-280-2201 ext. 55