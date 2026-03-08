JuneteenthSTL 2026: Early Bird Registration

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About this event
Must provide IRS determination letter
Outside
Inside Rec Center Inside (Food & Drink Vendors Not Eligible)
Outside Rec Center Only
• Naming rights recognition • Logo on all marketing materials • Premium vendor booth • 10 VIP passes • Stage recognition and media inclusion
• Logo on print and digital materials • Vendor booth • 6 VIP passes • Stage recognition
• Logo on signage • Vendor booth • 4 VIP passes • On-stage acknowledgment
• Name on sponsor banner • 2 VIP passes • Social media recognition
• Name listed in event program • Public thank-you acknowledgment
$
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