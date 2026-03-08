JuneteenthSTL 2026

Hosted by

JuneteenthSTL 2026

About this event

JuneteenthSTL 2026: Early Bird Registration

10266 W Florissant Ave

St. Louis, MO 63136, USA

Early Bird Parade Participant
$50
Non Profit Organization
$75

Must provide IRS determination letter

Vendor (Outside)
$150

Outside

Vendor Registration (inside)
$150

Inside Rec Center Inside (Food & Drink Vendors Not Eligible)

Food/Drinks
$225

Outside Rec Center Only

Food Trucks
$275
Cigars/Hookah/Smoke Shop
$350
Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive)
$10,000

• Naming rights recognition • Logo on all marketing materials • Premium vendor booth • 10 VIP passes • Stage recognition and media inclusion

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

• Logo on print and digital materials • Vendor booth • 6 VIP passes • Stage recognition

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo on signage • Vendor booth • 4 VIP passes • On-stage acknowledgment

Community Sponsor
$1,000

• Name on sponsor banner • 2 VIP passes • Social media recognition

Supporting Partner
$500

• Name listed in event program • Public thank-you acknowledgment

Add a donation for JuneteenthSTL 2026

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