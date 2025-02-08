Lolek Theatre Company, Christ the King Wichita

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Lolek Theatre Company, Christ the King Wichita

About this event

Sales closed

Lolek Spring Double Feature Tickets

8101 W Central Ave

Wichita, KS 67212, USA

General Admission
$12
Patrons must be 3 years old or above. Tickets are required for guests of all ages. Ticket is valid only for selected date and time. No refunds or exchanges. Ticket may be resold if not present 10 minutes ahead of show time.

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