Junie B. Jones Jr. Fee Payment

Price is per week.





Need a full day, even when your child isn’t scheduled for rehearsal?





With the All-Day Flex Pass, you can drop off at 8:50 AM and pick up at 4:00 PM each day, even if your child is not scheduled all day. Performers will attend their assigned rehearsal times and enjoy camp activities during any downtime hours they are not scheduled for rehearsal.





June 1-5 theme is Sparkle Squad (grades K-3), Glitz and Glam (grades 3-6) or Gaming Universe (grades K-6). June 8-12 theme is KPop.