Junior Auxiliary Of Lauderdale County's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
2 Tickets to any St. Louis Cardinals home game
6 pack glass bottle cokes
2 Tumblers
Cracker Jack Popcorn
Peanuts
Ranch Sunflower Seeds
Value: $175
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Cakes by Missy
Colorful dish towel
Forks and Spoons
Colorful Bowls
Colorful Cups
Candle
Value: $100
Starting bid
Inis Shower Gel
Inis Body Scrub
Inis Travel Duo
Scented Wax Melts
2 Mama Car Coasters
Fuzzy Socks
Beaded Mama Keychain
Value: $150
Starting bid
Melissa and Doug Water Wow Coloring Books
Games to Go
Retro Mini Camera
Snackle Box
4 General Admission Tickets to Memphis Zoo
Value: $190
Starting bid
Book Light
Fashion Click Pens
Library Scented Candle
Blackberry Wine
Book Journal
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score
Summers at the Saint by Mary Kay Andrews
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace
Value: $130
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Discovery Park of America
SunBum Sunscreen
SwigLife Tumbler
Mama Hat
Neck fan
Snackle Box
Watermelon Wine
Value: 235
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando, FL
SunBum Sunscreen
Owala Tumbler
Bluetooth Speaker
Frozen Cocktail Fusion
Bottle of Wine
Floaters Sunglasses
Bee Kendra Scott Necklace
Igloo Cooler
Value: $300
Starting bid
Backpack
Cutting Board
Toboggan
Mosquito killer bulb
Whiskey
2 Hats
Coozies
Value: $200
Starting bid
Colorful patchwork door hanger
Simply Southern Crossbody
$25 Belles Boutique Gift Card
Floaters Sunglasses
Value: $170
Starting bid
Swamp Bucket
Stirring Paddles
Cajun Seasoning
Value: $175
Starting bid
Timeless Coca-Cola Cooler
Value: $125
Starting bid
Mississippi State Tailgate Blanket
MSU Lunch Box Cooler
MSU Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Cowbell
MSU Decals and pins
Mississippi State Autographed Football that will be shipped to you when received from MSU.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Magnolia Table Cookbook
16 pk Scalloped plastic plates
30 pc Gold Plastic Flatware
$25 Oriental Trading Company Gift Card
Matching table napkins
2 bottles of wine
Wine Glasses
Kendra Scott Necklace
Value: $195
Starting bid
$80 WonderWorks Museum Pigeon Forge Admission Tickets
Neck travel pillow
Zenana Puffer Coat
Queen size blanket
Murdle Puzzle Book
Candle
Mountain Puzzle
Magnetic Phone Mount for vehicle
Buccees travel Bingo
Value: $210
Starting bid
Blue Floral Door Hanger
HOBO clutch
2 Bottles of Wine
Nail Polish Kit
Value: $200
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Bracelet and Earring Set
Value: $150
Starting bid
2 $1,150 Gift Certificates for Leon Loard Oil Portraits
Value: $2,300
Starting bid
Autographed Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Basketball
Value: $200
Starting bid
Austin Riley Autographed MLB Authenticated 8x10 Photo
Atlanta Braves Lighted Neon Sign
Value: $100
Starting bid
Local Ripley Tomato Juice
Apple butter
$25 Kissell's Kitchen Gift Card
$25 Los Portales Gift Card
$25 A Touch of Class Gift Card
Deer Coffee Gift Card for 3 Coffees
The Sweet Nook Cookies
Value: $120
Starting bid
Mattress Size Porch Swing Bed
Value: $450
This will be delivered to you within 2 weeks of event. Local buyers only.
Starting bid
11 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies
Bogg Inspired Tote Bag
Value: $84
Starting bid
Sunflower Welcome Porch Leaner Sign
Sunflower Door Hanger
Value: $100
Starting bid
Big Daddy Speaker with flashing lights and rechargeable battery
(Works as a karaoke/pa system, turns on by a key fob, and can charge your phone)
Handmade in Dyersburg, TN!
Value: $225
Starting bid
Hello Summer Door Mat
Value: $35.00
Starting bid
Welcome door mat
Value: $35.00
Starting bid
Welcome Floral Door Mat
Value: $35
Starting bid
Hello Sunshine Door Mat
Value: $35
Starting bid
Milwaukee 2 Drill Set with M18batteries, charger, and contractors bag
Value: $250
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