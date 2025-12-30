Junior Auxiliary Of Lauderdale County
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Junior Auxiliary Of Lauderdale County

About this event

Sales closed

Junior Auxiliary Of Lauderdale County's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

502 Country Club Rd, Ripley, TN 38063, USA

A Grand Slam Night item
A Grand Slam Night
$87

Starting bid

2 Tickets to any St. Louis Cardinals home game

6 pack glass bottle cokes

2 Tumblers

Cracker Jack Popcorn

Peanuts

Ranch Sunflower Seeds


Value: $175

You Take the Cake item
You Take the Cake
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Cakes by Missy

Colorful dish towel

Forks and Spoons

Colorful Bowls

Colorful Cups

Candle


Value: $100

Made for Mama item
Made for Mama
$75

Starting bid

Inis Shower Gel

Inis Body Scrub

Inis Travel Duo

Scented Wax Melts

2 Mama Car Coasters

Fuzzy Socks

Beaded Mama Keychain


Value: $150

Zoo Much Fun item
Zoo Much Fun
$95

Starting bid

Melissa and Doug Water Wow Coloring Books

Games to Go

Retro Mini Camera

Snackle Box

4 General Admission Tickets to Memphis Zoo


Value: $190

Read It and Weap item
Read It and Weap
$65

Starting bid

Book Light

Fashion Click Pens

Library Scented Candle

Blackberry Wine

Book Journal

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

Summers at the Saint by Mary Kay Andrews

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace


Value: $130

Discover the Fun item
Discover the Fun
$118

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Discovery Park of America

SunBum Sunscreen

SwigLife Tumbler

Mama Hat

Neck fan

Snackle Box

Watermelon Wine


Value: 235

Sip Back and Relax item
Sip Back and Relax
$150

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando, FL

SunBum Sunscreen

Owala Tumbler

Bluetooth Speaker

Frozen Cocktail Fusion

Bottle of Wine

Floaters Sunglasses

Bee Kendra Scott Necklace

Igloo Cooler


Value: $300


On the Rocks, On the Go item
On the Rocks, On the Go
$100

Starting bid

Backpack

Cutting Board

Toboggan

Mosquito killer bulb

Whiskey

2 Hats

Coozies


Value: $200

Stitched with Love item
Stitched with Love
$85

Starting bid

Colorful patchwork door hanger

Simply Southern Crossbody

$25 Belles Boutique Gift Card

Floaters Sunglasses


Value: $170

Let the Good Times Boil item
Let the Good Times Boil
$87

Starting bid

Swamp Bucket

Stirring Paddles

Cajun Seasoning


Value: $175

Have a Coke and a Smile item
Have a Coke and a Smile
$75

Starting bid

Timeless Coca-Cola Cooler


Value: $125

Hail State item
Hail State
$75

Starting bid

Mississippi State Tailgate Blanket

MSU Lunch Box Cooler

MSU Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Cowbell

MSU Decals and pins

Mississippi State Autographed Football that will be shipped to you when received from MSU.


Value: $150


Hostess with the Mostest item
Hostess with the Mostest
$97

Starting bid

Magnolia Table Cookbook

16 pk Scalloped plastic plates

30 pc Gold Plastic Flatware

$25 Oriental Trading Company Gift Card

Matching table napkins

2 bottles of wine

Wine Glasses

Kendra Scott Necklace


Value: $195


Smoky Mountain Adventure item
Smoky Mountain Adventure
$105

Starting bid

$80 WonderWorks Museum Pigeon Forge Admission Tickets

Neck travel pillow

Zenana Puffer Coat

Queen size blanket

Murdle Puzzle Book

Candle

Mountain Puzzle

Magnetic Phone Mount for vehicle

Buccees travel Bingo


Value: $210

Welcome Home item
Welcome Home
$100

Starting bid

Blue Floral Door Hanger

HOBO clutch

2 Bottles of Wine

Nail Polish Kit


Value: $200

Pretty in Kendra item
Pretty in Kendra
$75

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Bracelet and Earring Set


Value: $150

Leon Loard Oil Portraits item
Leon Loard Oil Portraits
$100

Starting bid

2 $1,150 Gift Certificates for Leon Loard Oil Portraits


Value: $2,300

Memphis Grizzlies item
Memphis Grizzlies
$25

Starting bid

Autographed Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Basketball


Value: $200

Atlanta Braves item
Atlanta Braves
$50

Starting bid

Austin Riley Autographed MLB Authenticated 8x10 Photo

Atlanta Braves Lighted Neon Sign


Value: $100

Best of Ripley, TN Basket item
Best of Ripley, TN Basket
$50

Starting bid

Local Ripley Tomato Juice

Apple butter

$25 Kissell's Kitchen Gift Card

$25 Los Portales Gift Card

$25 A Touch of Class Gift Card

Deer Coffee Gift Card for 3 Coffees

The Sweet Nook Cookies



Value: $120

The Cozy Escape item
The Cozy Escape
$200

Starting bid

Mattress Size Porch Swing Bed


Value: $450


This will be delivered to you within 2 weeks of event. Local buyers only.

Murderer in the Bakery item
Murderer in the Bakery
$42

Starting bid

11 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

Bogg Inspired Tote Bag


Value: $84

Here Comes the Sun item
Here Comes the Sun
$50

Starting bid

Sunflower Welcome Porch Leaner Sign

Sunflower Door Hanger


Value: $100

Karaoke Night item
Karaoke Night
$112

Starting bid

Big Daddy Speaker with flashing lights and rechargeable battery

(Works as a karaoke/pa system, turns on by a key fob, and can charge your phone)


Handmade in Dyersburg, TN!


Value: $225

Hello Summer item
Hello Summer
$15

Starting bid

Hello Summer Door Mat


Value: $35.00

Welcome Home item
Welcome Home
$15

Starting bid

Welcome door mat


Value: $35.00

Spring has Sprung item
Spring has Sprung
$15

Starting bid

Welcome Floral Door Mat


Value: $35

Hello Sunshine! item
Hello Sunshine!
$15

Starting bid

Hello Sunshine Door Mat


Value: $35

Honey Do List item
Honey Do List
$100

Starting bid

Milwaukee 2 Drill Set with M18batteries, charger, and contractors bag


Value: $250

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