Junior Auxiliary of Oxford Mahjong Tournament

Entries are $25 each for the Ole Miss Set raffle prize, the Hotty Toddy Line Bundle from Foster.

This bundle includes 160 Mahjong tiles, a canvas zipper triple pouch, a Mahjong playbook, a clear acrylic display box, Ole Miss shufflers, four white wooden magnetic tile racks, two dice, and one Ole Miss Mahjong mat, with a total value of $700. You may purchase 1, 2, or even 100 entries—there is no limit—and you do not have to be present to win. Good luck!