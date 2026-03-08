The Junior Bach Festival Association, Inc.

Hosted by

The Junior Bach Festival Association, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Junior Bach Festival Concert 1 3/13/26

815 Portola Rd

Portola Valley, CA 94028, USA

Adult Admission
$30

Ticket for one adult to attend the Junior Bach Festival Concerts.

Family ticket 2026
$70

Ticket for one family, up to a maximum of 6 members, to attend the Junior Bach concerts. Immediate family members only.

Senior (65+)/Youth (ages 1218) ticket 2026
$25

Ticket for one senior or youth to attend the Junior Bach Festival concerts.

Child (ages 5-11) ticket 2026
$5

Ticket for child ages 5-11 to attend the Junior Bach Festival concerts.

Season Ticket
$60

This ticket enables you to attend all the Junior Bach Festival concerts.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!