Junior Bach Festival Concert 1 3/13/26

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket for one adult to attend the Junior Bach Festival Concerts.
Ticket for one family, up to a maximum of 6 members, to attend the Junior Bach concerts. Immediate family members only.
Ticket for one senior or youth to attend the Junior Bach Festival concerts.
Ticket for child ages 5-11 to attend the Junior Bach Festival concerts.
This ticket enables you to attend all the Junior Bach Festival concerts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!