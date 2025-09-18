Junior Black Hawk Dance Clinic - Materials

This package helps send the team to Nationals!! Choose this package to receive the clinic t-shirt, the clinic poms, and the EXCLUSIVE Black Hawks Chain necklace!
Please choose your dancer's t-shirt size to fully complete registration and to enable full participation in the clinic.
The proceeds from this package are for the clinic only and pay for the required materials. This package includes the clinic t-shirt and the clinic poms.
Please choose your dancer's t-shirt size to fully complete registration and to enable full participation in the clinic.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!