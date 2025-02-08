General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret. The Junior Cabaret's new location will feature cabaret-style seating with finger foods, a dessert & mock-tail bar with items for sale. There is also a tricky tray event that guests can pre-reserve tickets for or buy night of SEPARATE from this general admission ticket. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable.
General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret. The Junior Cabaret's new location will feature cabaret-style seating with finger foods, a dessert & mock-tail bar with items for sale. There is also a tricky tray event that guests can pre-reserve tickets for or buy night of SEPARATE from this general admission ticket. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable.
TICKET BUNDLE - OPTION 1 (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE) BLACK
$25
Payment for reserved Bundle 115 Black Tier 1 & 3 Red Tier 2.
Payment for reserved Bundle 115 Black Tier 1 & 3 Red Tier 2.
TICKET BUNDLE - OPTION 2 (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE) RED
$50
Payment for reserved Bundle 2 20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3
Payment for reserved Bundle 2 20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3