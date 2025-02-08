BCA Class of 2026

BCA Class of 2026

JUNIOR CABARET

200 Hackensack Ave

Hackensack, NJ 07601, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION
$20
General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret. The Junior Cabaret's new location will feature cabaret-style seating with finger foods, a dessert & mock-tail bar with items for sale. There is also a tricky tray event that guests can pre-reserve tickets for or buy night of SEPARATE from this general admission ticket. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable.
TICKET BUNDLE - OPTION 1 (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE) BLACK
$25
Payment for reserved Bundle 115 Black Tier 1 & 3 Red Tier 2.
TICKET BUNDLE - OPTION 2 (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE) RED
$50
Payment for reserved Bundle 2 20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3
Ticket Bundle - OPTION 3 (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE) GOLD
$100
Payment for reserved Bundle 3 25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2, 4 Gold Tier 3
Ticket A La Carte - Tier 1 BLACK
$20
NIGHT OF: 20 tickets for $20.
Ticket A La Carte - Tier 2 RED
$50
NIGHT OF: 10 tickets for $50.
Ticket A La Carte - Tier 3 GOLD
$60
NIGHT OF: 4 tickets for $60.
SUPPORT THE CLASS OF 2026 - $25
$25
Offset the costs of the Junior Cabaret event and support the class of 2026 with your generous donation.
SUPPORT THE CLASS OF 2026 - $50
$50
Offset the costs of the Junior Cabaret event and support the class of 2026 with your generous donation.
SUPPORT THE CLASS OF 2026 - $100
$100
Offset the costs of the Junior Cabaret event and support the class of 2026 with your generous donation.
