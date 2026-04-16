Junior Equestrian Team Fees

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About this shop
If your student is a rider, please pay this fee. It includes show fees, helmet bag and ribbon. Please contact Coach Stacy Carroll, [email protected], with questions. NO refunds will be provided.
If your student is not a rider but a Groom, please pay this fee. It includes a helmet bag and ribbon.Please contact Coach Stacy Carroll, [email protected], with questions. NO refunds will be provided.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!