Junior Golf Clinics - Thursdays - Pinehills

Ages 8-12 only.

Attendance is required.

Only parents may sign up their child.





Please don't sign up if you may not be able to attend. We had too many last minute cancellations last year.





Cancellation Policy: We are asking for a $20 donation to the charity if your child does not attend a clinic that they were registered for. We have hundreds of kids that want to participate in our programs and it's not fair to take a spot and not attend.