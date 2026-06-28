Junior Horse Show Committee's Kitchen

Offered by
About this shop
English muffin, egg, american cheese, bacon or sausage.
Blueberry, banana nut, chocolate chip
Assorted donuts
Hot dog with or with out kraut.
3 chicken strips
3 chicken strips with fries
Add cheese sauce to any dish
Hamburgers with or with out cheese
Hamburgers or cheeseburger with bacon
Fritos or doritos with taco meat, lettuce, salsa, sourcream, cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Nacho chips with cheese sauce
Jello pretzel salad
Oreo ice cream cake
Dirt dessert
2 for $1
Assorted pops, water and juice
Assorted chips
$
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