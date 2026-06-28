A blue t-shirt displays a crest with a horse's head, a four-leaf clover, and text for the Junior Horse Show Committee.

Offered by

Junior Horse Show Committee

About this shop

Junior Horse Show Committee's Kitchen

Breakfast Sandwich
$4

English muffin, egg, american cheese, bacon or sausage.

0
Muffins
$2

Blueberry, banana nut, chocolate chip

0
Assorted Donuts
$1

Assorted donuts

0
Hot Dog
$2

Hot dog with or with out kraut.

0
Chicken Strips
$5

3 chicken strips

0
Chicken Strips w/ Fries
$8

3 chicken strips with fries

0
Fries
$3
0
Add cheese
$1

Add cheese sauce to any dish

0
Hamburgers
$4

Hamburgers with or with out cheese

0
Bacon Burger
$5

Hamburgers or cheeseburger with bacon

0
Walking Tacos
$4

Fritos or doritos with taco meat, lettuce, salsa, sourcream, cheese.

0
Mac & Cheese
$4

Mac & Cheese

0
Nachos & Cheese
$4

Nacho chips with cheese sauce

0
Jello Pretzel Salad
$4

Jello pretzel salad

0
Oreo Ice-cream Cake
$2

Oreo ice cream cake

0
Dirt Dessert
$3

Dirt dessert

0
Popsicles
$1

2 for $1

0
Drinks
$1

Assorted pops, water and juice

0
Chips
$1

Assorted chips

0
Add a donation for Junior Horse Show Committee

$

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