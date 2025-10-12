Hosted by

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc.

Junior League of Annapolis Silent Auction

2100 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Pamper Yourself Gift Basket item
Pamper Yourself Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Drip Wellness in Severna Park. 30-minute organic holistic facial by Earth Radiance, valued at $60. Paired with Nicolas Feuillatte champagne, eye mask, face masks, luxury beauty products and candle. Everything for an evening of pampering.


Donated by businesses listed above and the JLA Board of Directors Basket.

Navy vs USF Game: Two Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Navy game plus parking. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the game day on November 15, 2025: Navy v USF at 1200 noon. Estimated value $250.

Luxury Wine Tasting for 4
$30

Starting bid

A Cooper’s Hawk wine tasting experience for four. Valued at $60.00.

Private Wine Class for 20
$200

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for 20*

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.


Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.  Value - $600**

Case of Wine
$90

Starting bid

12 bottles of Cosentino Cigar Zinfindel, a rich full-bodied American red wine from Lodi California, known for its complex flavors of dark fruit, spice and oak. Delicious with steak. Valued at $180.

Hon’s Honey Gift Basket item
Hon’s Honey Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Amazing Gift basket from Hon's Honey. Handcrafted in Baltimore by women survivors, with the healing power of love. Hon's Honey is a social enterprise dedicated to giving dignity and purpose to women survivors of trauma— addiction, trafficking, generational poverty and abuse. 1-habenero honey sticks

1-regular pack of honey sticks

3- 100% bees wax candles 

1-16 oz reserve honey

1-habanero honey teaser

1-3.0 Beard  salve

3 - lip balms 

1-hand ointment 1.5 oz

1-lotion bar 2.5 oz 

1-Detox  face mask

1-Hydration face mask 

1-Hons honey flight of infused honey. Valued at $250.

Prime Rib Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Dinner for 2 at The Prime Rib at Maryland Live! Casino. Valued at $300.

2 Harbor cruise passes item
2 Harbor cruise passes
$25

Starting bid

2 passes for the 40-minute Annapolis Harbor cruise or 45 Baltimore Inner Harbor cruise from Watermark Cruises. Valued at $50.

Your Passes to Historic Places in Anne Arundel item
Your Passes to Historic Places in Anne Arundel
$40

Starting bid

4 admission passes for Historic London Town and Gardens. Valued at $44.


4 admission passes to Historic Annapolis locations. This includes two passes for An American Story at the Museum of Historic Annapolis and two passes for the William Paca House & Garden. Valued at $40.


Total Value $84

Ledo's Pizza party for 10 item
Ledo's Pizza party for 10
$35

Starting bid

Ledo's Pizza party for 10. This includes two 18" cheese pizzas, one catering salad, and two 2-liter Pepsi products. Valued at $75

Baseball Memorabilia item
Baseball Memorabilia
$45

Starting bid

For all the baseball fans out there! Signed, authenticated baseball cards for legendary players Jim Palmer and Frank Robinson. Paired with Baseball‘s Hall of Fame Cooperstown Where the legends live forever! Valued at $75.

Cool Peel Hands Treatment + Consultation
$125

Starting bid

From Youthful Obsession, the Cool Peel Hands treatment helps with crepey skin and age spots on the hands. Valued at $200 plus a complimentary consultation, valued at $100.

Cookery Class
$250

Starting bid

Cookery class with Hapa Homecooking in Annapolis for 4-6 people. Timing to be co-ordinated between winner and sustainer member Kristin Gulitz, Valued at $500.

Sagamore Delight item
Sagamore Delight
$70

Starting bid

Bottle of Sagamore’s Double Oaked Rye Whiskey and 4 tour tickets to the Sagamore distillery. Valued at $147.

Boatyard Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the delights the Boatyard of Annapolis has to offer with this $50 voucher.

Hook & Vine Gift Card & Wine item
Hook & Vine Gift Card & Wine
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this sumptuous Merlot and a gift card worth $25 to spend at Hook & Vine Kitchen & Bar.

Lavender Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

If you love all things lavender this is the auction gift basket for you. Some amazing products and a bottle of Prosecco too! Valued at $50.

