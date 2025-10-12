Junior League of Annapolis Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to Drip Wellness in Severna Park. 30-minute organic holistic facial by Earth Radiance, valued at $60. Paired with Nicolas Feuillatte champagne, eye mask, face masks, luxury beauty products and candle. Everything for an evening of pampering.
Donated by businesses listed above and the JLA Board of Directors Basket.
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Navy game plus parking. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the game day on November 15, 2025: Navy v USF at 1200 noon. Estimated value $250.
Starting bid
A Cooper’s Hawk wine tasting experience for four. Valued at $60.00.
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for 20*
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Starting bid
12 bottles of Cosentino Cigar Zinfindel, a rich full-bodied American red wine from Lodi California, known for its complex flavors of dark fruit, spice and oak. Delicious with steak. Valued at $180.
Starting bid
Amazing Gift basket from Hon's Honey. Handcrafted in Baltimore by women survivors, with the healing power of love. Hon's Honey is a social enterprise dedicated to giving dignity and purpose to women survivors of trauma— addiction, trafficking, generational poverty and abuse. 1-habenero honey sticks
1-regular pack of honey sticks
3- 100% bees wax candles
1-16 oz reserve honey
1-habanero honey teaser
1-3.0 Beard salve
3 - lip balms
1-hand ointment 1.5 oz
1-lotion bar 2.5 oz
1-Detox face mask
1-Hydration face mask
1-Hons honey flight of infused honey. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
Dinner for 2 at The Prime Rib at Maryland Live! Casino. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
2 passes for the 40-minute Annapolis Harbor cruise or 45 Baltimore Inner Harbor cruise from Watermark Cruises. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
4 admission passes for Historic London Town and Gardens. Valued at $44.
4 admission passes to Historic Annapolis locations. This includes two passes for An American Story at the Museum of Historic Annapolis and two passes for the William Paca House & Garden. Valued at $40.
Total Value $84
Starting bid
Ledo's Pizza party for 10. This includes two 18" cheese pizzas, one catering salad, and two 2-liter Pepsi products. Valued at $75
Starting bid
For all the baseball fans out there! Signed, authenticated baseball cards for legendary players Jim Palmer and Frank Robinson. Paired with Baseball‘s Hall of Fame Cooperstown Where the legends live forever! Valued at $75.
Starting bid
From Youthful Obsession, the Cool Peel Hands treatment helps with crepey skin and age spots on the hands. Valued at $200 plus a complimentary consultation, valued at $100.
Starting bid
Cookery class with Hapa Homecooking in Annapolis for 4-6 people. Timing to be co-ordinated between winner and sustainer member Kristin Gulitz, Valued at $500.
Starting bid
Bottle of Sagamore’s Double Oaked Rye Whiskey and 4 tour tickets to the Sagamore distillery. Valued at $147.
Starting bid
Enjoy the delights the Boatyard of Annapolis has to offer with this $50 voucher.
Starting bid
Enjoy this sumptuous Merlot and a gift card worth $25 to spend at Hook & Vine Kitchen & Bar.
Starting bid
If you love all things lavender this is the auction gift basket for you. Some amazing products and a bottle of Prosecco too! Valued at $50.
