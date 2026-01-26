Bid with JL Boston: Après Ski Silent Auction (2026)

Hosted by
110 Causeway St studio B, Boston, MA 02114, USA
One case of South End Rose. Hand crafted at Stephen Ross winery in San Louis Obispo, using the same quality fruit they use for their own brand. Made from 100% Pinot Noir, vibrant aromatic lift of fruit and floral aromas, grapefruit, peach, rose petals and a whimsical hint of sweet pea. Courtesy of The Wine Emporium.
Round out your New Year's Resolutions with a commitment to oral health! Dental health basket contains Phillips 4700 Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, $500 voucher for Invisalign, and much more. Courtesy of Turning Leaf Dental.
Experience luxury hospitality reimagined at the city’s only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond waterfront hotel. Includes a complimentary one-night stay for two including breakfast for two. Tax and gratuities are included. Courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel.
Learn the secret tales of Boston’s colonial and revolutionary history as you visit the historic taverns and local pubs on The Independence Pub Crawl.
Please note: This certificate covers the cost of the tour for two crawlers. Drink purchases are pay as you go.
Courtesy of Boston Crawling.
Includes Mintea Fresh featuring peppermint and ginger tea, Healthy Hair combining rosemary, sage, and horsetail, Brain Power incorporating ashwagandha, skullcap, and cinnamon, and Nightea Night pairing chamomile and cloves. BESTEA offers premium small batch herbal tea blends designed to enhance wellness and promote longevity, using the best ingredients for a truly enriching experience. Courtesy of BESTEA.
Experience unrivaled hospitality and exceptional culinary service with a one-night stay plus selection of champagne brunch or high tea for two. Perfectly nestled in Lexington, Massachusetts, just 15 miles outside Boston, the Inn at Hastings Park is Greater Boston's only Relais & Châteaux property. Courtesy of Inn at Hastings Park.
Train in a place where GRIT meets PLAY. Includes one month of unlimited access to Backyard Boston's classes. Classes cover strength, conditioning, mobility, run, and Hyrox. Courtesy of Backyard Boston. Located in South Boston. 10 Necco St, Boston, MA 02210.
Sound for wherever life takes you. The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is the perfect sidekick, with a waterproof, dustproof, lifeproof design that can handle whatever comes your way — with clear sound and deep bass. Courtesy of Bose.
Bring elegance and organization to your everyday routine. The Cuyana Classic Zippered Easy Tote is the perfect size for a 16" laptop, notebook, headphones, and more. Made from lightweight Italian leather. Receive complimentary monogramming in-store.
Get your hands on a piece of Patriots pride with this authentic autographed photo of Anfernee Jennings, linebacker for the New England Patriots. Perfect for any fan or collector, this signed collectible celebrates one of the team’s standout defenders and comes ready to display. Don’t miss your chance to take home this unique piece of Patriots memorabilia!
Courtesy of the New England Patriots
Add a piece of Bruins pride to your collection with this autographed hockey puck signed by Cole Koepke of the Boston Bruins. A standout keepsake for die-hard fans and collectors alike, this puck celebrates Boston hockey and the energy of one of the NHL’s most storied franchises. Whether displayed at home or in the office, it’s a meaningful way to show your Bruins spirit while supporting the Junior League of Boston’s mission to strengthen our community.
Courtesy of the Boston Bruins
Receive 60 minutes of personalized, one-on-one test prep for the SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT with Dr. Robert D. Kohen, an experienced educator and test prep specialist. Dr. Kohen helps students identify growth areas, simplify challenging material, build strong study skills, and boost confidence while easing test anxiety. He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and has taught at both Harvard and The Dalton School.
Details:
Donated by Dr. Robert D. Kohen
Enjoy a 60-minute private college admissions consultation with independent educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Session topics may include application strategy, essay and application feedback, course selection, extracurricular planning, personalized college list development, majors and academic pathways, summer planning, interview preparation, and letters of recommendation.
Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a Certificate in College Admissions and Career Planning from UC Berkeley, and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University. He has evaluated applications at highly selective institutions, including Northeastern University, and has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Business Insider, and the New York Post. He is a member of IECA, HECA, NACAC, and NYSACAC.
Details:
Courtesy of Dr. Robert D. Kohen
Enjoy a 60-minute personalized, one-on-one math or writing tutoring session with Dr. Robert D. Kohen, available for middle school and high school students (through pre-calculus). Dr. Kohen specializes in improving grades, identifying areas for growth, simplifying complex material, building strong study skills, easing academic anxiety, and instilling confidence.
Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, where he was recognized with distinction by the Dean of Harvard College for his teaching, and has taught at The Dalton School. He completed graduate coursework in instructional strategies for executive functioning, learning differences, ADHD, and ASD from Landmark College and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University.
Details:
Elevate your everyday style with a $150 gift card to gorjana, the beloved jewelry brand known for its effortlessly elegant, layered designs. From timeless staples to on-trend pieces, gorjana offers jewelry made for daily wear and thoughtful gifting. Expires nine (9) months from the event date.
Courtesy of gorjana.
Discover the joy of Mahjong with a private Mahjong 101 class for 4–8 players, hosted at a location of your choice. Your instructor, Maura, will bring everything needed.
Courtesy of mahjBOS.
Feeling lucky? Try your hand at winning it big with this $200 scratch-off ticket basket from the Massachusetts Lottery. Whether it’s a small win or a jackpot moment, this bundle could help fund your next ski getaway—or at least the après cocktails.
Courtesy of the Junior League of Boston Board.
Founded in Boston, The Blonde Paeonia creates bespoke floral bouquets and installations, with a focus on small-event floral design and consulting. Proudly woman-owned and operated.
Details:
Courtesy of The Blonde Paeonia.
MW Hair Studio has proudly served Boston's Southie community for four years. With over 30 years of combined stylist experience, MW Hair specializes in trendy, traditional, and everything in between. Founded by two Boston women who keep it real and keep it stylin'!
Courtesy of MW Hair Studio.
Jake n JOES proudly serves a classic American style menu at reasonable prices with great service. Known for hand-crafted cocktails and domestic & craft beers and our menu of classic American fare with some fun twists.
Courtesy of Jake n JOES Waltham.
High Street Place is a vibrant foodie destination in the heart of Downtown Boston. The food hall boasts 20 fabulous food and beverage vendors located at 100 High St, Boston, MA 02110.
Courtesy of High Street Place.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to spoil your cat next time you are away with seven 60-min cat sits from the Boston Pet Concierge! Each sit includes refreshing food & water, litter box scooping, playtime and full visit recap complete with photos!
*Valid for redemption June - November 2026. Must be a Boston resident to redeem*
https://www.thebostonpetconcierge.com/
180+ 5 star reviews on Meowtels!
Boston Ski + Tennis is your one-stop shop for winter, racquet, and trail sports. This family-run business has been servicing our community for the past 40+ years.
Located at 53 Needham Street
Newton,
MA 02464.
Courtesy of Boston Ski + Tennis.
