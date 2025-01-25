Junior League of Boston's Apres Ski Silent Auction

Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Carry All Tote Bag! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apr√®s Ski event!



Donated by BirdieBlue



The BirdieBlue Carry All is the bag of your 90s dreams whether heading to soccer practice, packing for a beach day, getting your sweat on at the gym, or carrying home your farmer's market haul.



-When we say SUSTAINABLE, we mean SUSTAINABLE: Made from old ski and snow gear by women right here in the USA

-Pockets for DAYSSSS: Repurposed pockets cut directly from ski and snow pants are sewn into each BirdieBlue Carry All to give you a place to store your phone, snacks and lip gloss.

-Never Lose Your Keys Again: The top zipper ensure NOTHING falls out of your bag and the key hook saves you the headache of digging to the bottom of your bag when trying to unlock your car.



