Junior League of Boston's Apres Ski Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Kick off your Apres Ski activities with this great collection.
Berkshire Bourbon, Tito's Vodka, Pearl Plum Vodka and Privateer Silver Reserve Rum.
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Swigos Shot Ski Cups! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Donated by Swigos
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy 2 Adult VIP Tour Pass! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours
Interested in more of a “deep dive” into the world of whiskey? This VIP tasting experience gives you a front-row seat to the back room of whiskey making. Enjoy samples of all of our Putnam New England Whiskey varieties, Spirit of Boston trio, and more.
https://bostonharbordistillery.com
Donated by Boston Harbor Distillery
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy 2 Dry Run Package tickets! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours
DRINK UP THE FREEDOM TRAIL
Learn the unknown tales of Boston’s colonial and revolutionary history as you crawl to historic taverns and hidden pubs on The Independence Pub Crawl.
Highlights
-Laugh while your expert guide shares the tales of Boston’s secret history
-Enjoy exclusive local Boston beers
-Learn about the influence of beer on famous American events from the landing on Plymouth Rock to the Boston Massacre
Note: this is for a dry run ticket so you will be responsible for purchasing your beverage of choice as you go!
https://www.bostoncrawling.com
Donated by Boston Crawling
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Cheese Cave Tour! Enjoy a cheese tasing for 4 of cheeses from access the US and Europe. This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Location. 358 Huron Ave Cambridge, MA 02138.
https://www.formaggiokitchen.com/
Donated by Formaggio Kitchen
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Dual/Household Level Membership! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
https://www.gardnermuseum.org
Donated by the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Dual Film Fan Membership! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Film Fan members save $3 every time they come to a regular film at the Coolidge, plus tickets to 10 Free-to-Member events annually, and discounts at over 30 local businesses.
$3 off regular priced tickets and most special events
$1 off per member ticket on service fees for online purchases
20% off popcorn and non-alcoholic concessions
20% off Coolidge merchandise
20% off Coolidge Education classes and seminars
10 free-to-member events annually
Advance purchase for select special events
Exclusive member email newsletters
Discounts at local businesses
Visiting member benefits at art house cinemas nationwide. Click here to see a list of participating cinemas.
Donated by The Coolidge Corner Theater
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Sound for wherever life takes you. The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is the perfect sidekick, with a waterproof, dustproof, lifeproof design that can handle whatever comes your way — with clear sound and deep bass. So whether you're hiking in the mountains, hanging by the beach, or just having friends over for dinner, the powerful Soundlink Flex helps you elevate the moment.
Donated by Bose
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy 4 Game Day Tickets Men's Basketball! This item is sure to add a touch of excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Donated by Boston University
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Jonathan Jones #31 Autographed Mini Helmet! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours
Donated by the New England Patriots
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Linus Ullmark Autographed Puck ! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Donated by the Boston Bruins
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Signed photo of Kyle Dugger #23! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Donated by the New England Patriots
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to 5 pure barre classes in Harvard Square!
The Pure Barre Experience:
Pure Barre’s innovative technique improves strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. Our certified teachers will guide you through our four unique class formats inspired by yoga, Pilates and ballet.
Each class features musically-driven choreography for a fresh and effective full-body workout that benefits clients at every fitness level, and protects your joints from injury while you strengthen and tone your entire body.
https://www.purebarre.com/location/harvard-square-ma
Donated by Pure Barre Harvard Square
Starting bid
Enjoy luxury fitness in Boston for a day with this Equinox day pass!
Address: 4 Avery St, Boston, MA 02111
Perched in the heart of downtown Boston, this breathtaking luxury club is the preeminent destination for personalized services. The spacious environment is replete with spectacular city views, including a rooftop overlooking Boston Common.
Donated by Sarah Puckhaber
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy JLB Vinyard Vines bag, water bottle, hat and M t-shirt ! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Carry All Tote Bag! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apr√®s Ski event!
Donated by BirdieBlue
The BirdieBlue Carry All is the bag of your 90s dreams whether heading to soccer practice, packing for a beach day, getting your sweat on at the gym, or carrying home your farmer's market haul.
-When we say SUSTAINABLE, we mean SUSTAINABLE: Made from old ski and snow gear by women right here in the USA
-Pockets for DAYSSSS: Repurposed pockets cut directly from ski and snow pants are sewn into each BirdieBlue Carry All to give you a place to store your phone, snacks and lip gloss.
-Never Lose Your Keys Again: The top zipper ensure NOTHING falls out of your bag and the key hook saves you the headache of digging to the bottom of your bag when trying to unlock your car.
https://shopbirdieblue.com/products/the-carry-all
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Elisa Necklace in Iridescent Drusy! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Donated by Kendra Scott
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Katie Kime $150 gift card! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Donated by Katie Kime
Katie Kime is a print-based brand inspired by traditional styles with a modern take. Wallpaper, Pajamas, and More — Colorful Prints, Wallpaper, Pajamas, and Home Decor.
https://www.katiekime.com
Starting bid
Try your hand at winning it big with this selection of scratch off tickets! Take a chance to have the Massachusetts Lottery fund your next ski adventure!
Donated by the JLB Board
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy The Man Behind the Maps! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Donated by James Niehues
About the book:
Whether you have skied one area or have traveled the world, you have used James Niehues' maps.
This project was born out of Niehues' desire to chronicle his life's work. The book includes background on trail map making, Niehues' career and incredible impact on the industry, as well as nearly 200 ski resorts. Its full color, timeless design provides an art book that will look great in your home or your favorite ski cabin.
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Children's ski themed gift basket!
Basket includes: Good Night Ski Lift Book, Mugs, Hot Cocoa Mix & Marshmallows
Donated by Melissa Dewey
Starting bid
Snuggle up after a day of skiing with this cozy chunky knit blanket. (Machine washable cotton/poly blend)
Donated by Michelle Isherwood
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy a room design, or a consultation with the talented Lyndsey Peckham! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours!
Donated by lyndsey Peckham
https://www.lyndseyhaleinteriors.com
Starting bid
This portrait session with the talented Tiffany White Pushard includes a 11x14 print along with a private in-home design consultation for the winners to view and select their favorite images.
Donated by Tiffany White Pushard
www.TiffanyWhitePhotography.com
Starting bid
A private, 2-hour portrait session experience at our studio in Portsmouth, NH (a $200 value) and a 20" fine art photography "Realism Finish" heirloom family portrait (a $2,000 studio credit value). The donation package is also complemented with a one room, overnight luxury hotel stay for four (4) at the Marriott AC in beautiful Downtown Portsmouth, NH.
https://www.malloryportraits.com
Donated by Mallory Portraits
Starting bid
Hit the slopes at Stratton Mountain with two non-holiday lift tickets.
Donated by Stratton Mountain
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy One night stay in a Standard Deluxe Room at The Charles Hotel! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Donated by The Charles Hotel
Starting bid
2 hour cruise out of Salem Harbor with Author Katherine Howe for 2 adults, or 2 adults and one kid, on an afternoon to be arranged. Kid must know how to swim, and all passengers will wear PFDs, which will be provided, at all times. No sailing experience necessary, but certainly welcome.
Donated by Katherine Howe
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy a two night stay at the Trapp Family Lodge with breakfast! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
The Trapp Family Lodge is a 2,500-acre resort located in Stowe, Vermont. It is managed by Sam von Trapp, son of Johannes von Trapp of the Austrian musical family, the Trapps.
https://www.trappfamily.com
Donated by the Trapp Family Inn
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to enjoy Vacation Package! This exclusive item is sure to add a touch of luxury and excitement to your life. Perfect for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and make it yours at the Apres Ski event!
Donated by Rosewood Baha Mar
Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau’s Cable Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar is a sanctuary of exclusivity within the Baha Mar resort enclave, surrounded by placid waters and myriad uninhabited islands.
Enjoy two complimentary nights in Ocean View Studio Suite and breakfast for two daily in Café Boulud, Library Lounge Afternoon Tea for two in Library Lounge, or Mezal Tasting at Costa.
https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/baha-mar/overview
This certificate is subject to availability and must be confirmed within 90 days prior to arrival. Black-out dates:
March 14, 2025 – April 3, 2025, May 22-25, 2025, July 4-6, 2025, November 26 - 30, 2025. December 20, 2025 to
January 4, 2026, February 9-22, 2026.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!