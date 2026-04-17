Junior League Of Colorado Springs's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bring the mystery home with this fun gift basket! Items valued at $75.
Starting bid
Care for yourself while caring for others with this Wellness Basket. Items valued at $75.
Starting bid
Murder Mystery themed wines, glasses, and other assorted goodies. Items valued at $75.
Starting bid
If you enjoy murder and meyham, you’ll love Roller Derby! Items valued at $50.
Starting bid
Item valued at $75.
Starting bid
Item valued at $75.
Starting bid
One hour session with up to 8 people and 15 images. Valued at $475
Starting bid
Original photography of the iconic Garden of the Gods. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Original photography of a “peep hole” view through the Siamese Twin formation at Garden of the Gods. Item valued at $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at The Melting Pot with the $50 gift certificate and then simply walk to the Antlers Hotel for a night of luxury and relaxation. Parking and breakfast is included. Total value $350.
Starting bid
Hand crafted sign from Veteran’s Touch Woodworking LLC. Valued at $80, this sign was generously donated by City Council Member, Kimberly Gold.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!