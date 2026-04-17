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Junior League Of Colorado Springs

About this event

Sales closed

Junior League Of Colorado Springs's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

Murder Mystery Movie Night item
Murder Mystery Movie Night
$25

Starting bid

Bring the mystery home with this fun gift basket! Items valued at $75.

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$25

Starting bid

Care for yourself while caring for others with this Wellness Basket. Items valued at $75.

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$25

Starting bid

Murder Mystery themed wines, glasses, and other assorted goodies. Items valued at $75.

Pikes Peak Derby Dames tickets and framed poster item
Pikes Peak Derby Dames tickets and framed poster
$20

Starting bid

If you enjoy murder and meyham, you’ll love Roller Derby! Items valued at $50.

“Mountain” — framed diamond art item
“Mountain” — framed diamond art
$25

Starting bid

Item valued at $75.

“Jars” — framed diamond art item
“Jars” — framed diamond art
$25

Starting bid

Item valued at $75.

A Gift of Memories - Photography package item
A Gift of Memories - Photography package
$150

Starting bid

One hour session with up to 8 people and 15 images. Valued at $475

Garden of the Gods — Framed Landscape item
Garden of the Gods — Framed Landscape
$50

Starting bid

Original photography of the iconic Garden of the Gods. Valued at $150.

“Siamese Twins” framed photography item
“Siamese Twins” framed photography
$75

Starting bid

Original photography of a “peep hole” view through the Siamese Twin formation at Garden of the Gods. Item valued at $200.

A Night on the Town item
A Night on the Town item
A Night on the Town
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at The Melting Pot with the $50 gift certificate and then simply walk to the Antlers Hotel for a night of luxury and relaxation. Parking and breakfast is included. Total value $350.

Colorado Wood burning sign item
Colorado Wood burning sign
$25

Starting bid

Hand crafted sign from Veteran’s Touch Woodworking LLC. Valued at $80, this sign was generously donated by City Council Member, Kimberly Gold.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!