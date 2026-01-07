Junior League of Columbia Pickleball Tournament - Presented by ProMotion Rehab and Sports Medicine

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About this event
Registration option for participants in women's or men's doubles.
*Price includes $5 service fee on Pickleball Tournaments
Registration option for participants in mixed gendered doubles.
*Price includes $5 service fee on Pickleball Tournaments
Registration option when playing in both events. Single Gender and Mixed Doubles
*Price includes service fee on Pickleball Tournaments
Ticket for the Play It Forward Kickoff Party on Friday Night. Option only for non tournament participants
$
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