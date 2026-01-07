Junior League of Columbia, Inc.

Hosted by

Junior League of Columbia, Inc.

About this event

Junior League of Columbia Pickleball Tournament - Presented by ProMotion Rehab and Sports Medicine

1500 Dunbar Rd

Cayce, SC 29033, USA

Single Gendered Doubles
$70

Registration option for participants in women's or men's doubles.

*Price includes $5 service fee on Pickleball Tournaments

Mixed Gender Doubles
$70

Registration option for participants in mixed gendered doubles.

*Price includes $5 service fee on Pickleball Tournaments

Pickleball Package
$95

Registration option when playing in both events. Single Gender and Mixed Doubles

*Price includes service fee on Pickleball Tournaments

Play It Forward Kickoff Party
$40

Ticket for the Play It Forward Kickoff Party on Friday Night. Option only for non tournament participants

Add a donation for Junior League of Columbia, Inc.

$

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