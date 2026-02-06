Junior League Of Hampton Roads 2026-2027 Active Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
Choose this option to pay your 2026-2027 dues in their entirety. This option is available until April 1st at 11:59pm.
No expiration
Choose this option to pay your dues for 2026-2027 in two payments. The first installation is due April 1st before 11:59pm. The second is due before August 1st.
*Payments are only available for Anchor Members.
Valid until August 4, 2027
Choose this option to pay your 2026-2027 dues in their entirety. This option is available until April 1st at 11:59pm.
For more details about this membership, reference the Membership Ballot, or reach out to your advisor or VP of Membership.
Valid until August 4, 2027
Choose this option to pay your 2026-2027 dues in their entirety. This option is available until May 1st at 11:59pm.
For more details about this membership, reference the Membership Ballot, or reach out to your advisor or VP of Membership.
Valid until August 4, 2027
The 1956 Society was established in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Junior League of Hampton Roads. Contributions benefit the JLHR Endowment Fund with the goal of supporting the League’s administrative expenses.
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