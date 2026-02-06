Offered by

Junior League Of Hampton Roads Inc

About the memberships

Junior League Of Hampton Roads 2026-2027 Active Dues

Anchor Member Full Payment
$150

Valid until August 4, 2027

Choose this option to pay your 2026-2027 dues in their entirety. This option is available until April 1st at 11:59pm.

Anchor Member Installment Plan
$75

No expiration

Choose this option to pay your dues for 2026-2027 in two payments. The first installation is due April 1st before 11:59pm. The second is due before August 1st.

*Payments are only available for Anchor Members.

General Member
$250

Valid until August 4, 2027

Choose this option to pay your 2026-2027 dues in their entirety. This option is available until April 1st at 11:59pm.

For more details about this membership, reference the Membership Ballot, or reach out to your advisor or VP of Membership.

Flex Member
$600

Valid until August 4, 2027

Choose this option to pay your 2026-2027 dues in their entirety. This option is available until May 1st at 11:59pm.

For more details about this membership, reference the Membership Ballot, or reach out to your advisor or VP of Membership.

Join the 1956 Society
$69

Valid until August 4, 2027

The 1956 Society was established in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Junior League of Hampton Roads. Contributions benefit the JLHR Endowment Fund with the goal of supporting the League’s administrative expenses.

Add a donation for Junior League Of Hampton Roads Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!