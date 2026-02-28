Junior Service League Of Harlingen

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Junior Service League Of Harlingen

Junior League Of Harlingen's 2026-2027 Membership Dues

Provisional
$175

No expiration

I agree to serve as a New Member of the Junior League of Harlingen. I have read and understand the Bylaws and Standing Rules for JLH and associated provisional member requirements.

As a Provisional Member of the Junior League of Harlingen, I agree to: 

  • Pay provisional membership dues in full ($175) by September 1, 2026; a $15 late fee will apply
  • Fulfill the obligations of my Committee Placement
  • Fulfill the obligations of my Volunteer Assignment
  • Volunteer at KidFit
  • Sell or purchase (5) Designer Handbag Raffle Tickets
  • Sell or purchase (2) Casino Night Fundraiser Tickets
  • Obtain, at minimum, a $300 sponsorship
  • Attend 6 out of 8 General Membership Meetings
  • Attend 2 New Membership Super Saturday Meetings
  • Assist with Holiday Coffee on December 11, 2025
  • Support the mission of the Junior League of Harlingen and Association of Junior Leagues International 
Active Dues
$150

No expiration

I agree to serve as an Active Member of the Junior League of Harlingen. I have read and understand the Bylaws and Standing Rules for JLH and associated Active Member requirements. 

As an Active Member of the Junior League of Harlingen, I agree to: 

  • Pay Active membership dues in full $150 no later than August 15, 2026, a $15.00 late fee will apply if paid after deadline.
  • Obtain, at minimum, a $300 sponsorship
  • Sell or purchase (10) Designer Handbag Raffle Tickets 
  • Sell or purchase (2) Casino Night Tickets
  • Sell or purchase (2) Boots N Bling Tickets
  • Volunteer at KidFit
  • Attend 6 out of 8 General Membership Meetings
  • Fulfill the obligations of my Committee Placement and/or Leadership Position
  • Fulfill the obligations of my Volunteer Assignment
  • Support the mission of the Junior League of Harlingen and Association of Junior Leagues International 
Sustainer Dues
$100

No expiration

re-Instatement
$15

No expiration

Tansfer
$20

No expiration

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