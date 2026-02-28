Junior League Of Harlingen's 2026-2027 Membership Dues

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I agree to serve as a New Member of the Junior League of Harlingen. I have read and understand the Bylaws and Standing Rules for JLH and associated provisional member requirements.
As a Provisional Member of the Junior League of Harlingen, I agree to:
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I agree to serve as an Active Member of the Junior League of Harlingen. I have read and understand the Bylaws and Standing Rules for JLH and associated Active Member requirements.
As an Active Member of the Junior League of Harlingen, I agree to:
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No expiration
No expiration
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