Junior League Of Memphis Inc

Hosted by

Junior League Of Memphis Inc

About this event

Junior League Of Memphis Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3586 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122, USA

1-hr Massage at Massage Envy - $130 value item
1-hr Massage at Massage Envy - $130 value
$50

Starting bid

WOMEN’s BLACK PRADA ESPADRILLES, SZ 39/8.5 or 9, $300 value item
WOMEN’s BLACK PRADA ESPADRILLES, SZ 39/8.5 or 9, $300 value item
WOMEN’s BLACK PRADA ESPADRILLES, SZ 39/8.5 or 9, $300 value item
WOMEN’s BLACK PRADA ESPADRILLES, SZ 39/8.5 or 9, $300 value
$50

Starting bid

Iconic Prada espadrilles featuring timeless design and craftsmanship. A refined addition to any luxury wardrobe.

Christian Louboutin peep-toe stilettos SZ. 39/8.5$350 value item
Christian Louboutin peep-toe stilettos SZ. 39/8.5$350 value item
Christian Louboutin peep-toe stilettos SZ. 39/8.5$350 value
$50

Starting bid

Like New

BROWN MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - NEW, $250 value item
BROWN MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - NEW, $250 value item
BROWN MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - NEW, $250 value item
BROWN MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - NEW, $250 value
$50

Starting bid

New with tags, A sleek men’s Coach backpack crafted with signature detailing and modern functionality. Designed for everyday versatility, it offers a refined balance of style and practicality for work, travel, or casual use.

BLACK MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - New, $250 value item
BLACK MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - New, $250 value item
BLACK MENS LEATHER COACH BACKPACK - New, $250 value
$50

Starting bid

A sleek men’s Coach backpack crafted with signature detailing and modern functionality. Designed for everyday versatility, it offers a refined balance of style and practicality for work, travel, or casual use.

Black Leather Coach Men’s Crossbody Backpack, $200 value item
Black Leather Coach Men’s Crossbody Backpack, $200 value item
Black Leather Coach Men’s Crossbody Backpack, $200 value
$30

Starting bid

Like New - Sleek and versatile, this Coach men’s crossbody backpack combines modern style with everyday functionality. Crafted with signature Coach quality, it’s perfect for travel, commuting, or casual wear, offering hands‑free convenience in a refined, timeless design.

Stuart Weitzman High-top Sneakers Sz. 39/9 - New, $350 value item
Stuart Weitzman High-top Sneakers Sz. 39/9 - New, $350 value
$60

Starting bid

New - Elegant Stuart Weitzman high‑top sneakers featuring embellished pearl detailing. A distinctive blend of luxury and modern style.

Men’s Cream Canvas Gummy Sneakers, Sz. 10, $ 80 value item
Men’s Cream Canvas Gummy Sneakers, Sz. 10, $ 80 value item
Men’s Cream Canvas Gummy Sneakers, Sz. 10, $ 80 value
$25

Starting bid

New - Modern, versatile sneakers featuring a clean canvas upper and flexible gummy sole. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear.

Leather MARC JACOBS Purse, $200 value item
Leather MARC JACOBS Purse, $200 value item
Leather MARC JACOBS Purse, $200 value
$25

Starting bid

Like New - A stylish Marc Jacobs purse showcasing modern design and signature craftsmanship. A versatile accessory that elevates both casual and dressier looks with effortless sophistication.

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