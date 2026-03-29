Junior League Of Memphis Inc's Silent Auction

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Iconic Prada espadrilles featuring timeless design and craftsmanship. A refined addition to any luxury wardrobe.
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Like New
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New with tags, A sleek men’s Coach backpack crafted with signature detailing and modern functionality. Designed for everyday versatility, it offers a refined balance of style and practicality for work, travel, or casual use.
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A sleek men’s Coach backpack crafted with signature detailing and modern functionality. Designed for everyday versatility, it offers a refined balance of style and practicality for work, travel, or casual use.
Starting bid
Like New - Sleek and versatile, this Coach men’s crossbody backpack combines modern style with everyday functionality. Crafted with signature Coach quality, it’s perfect for travel, commuting, or casual wear, offering hands‑free convenience in a refined, timeless design.
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New - Elegant Stuart Weitzman high‑top sneakers featuring embellished pearl detailing. A distinctive blend of luxury and modern style.
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New - Modern, versatile sneakers featuring a clean canvas upper and flexible gummy sole. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear.
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Like New - A stylish Marc Jacobs purse showcasing modern design and signature craftsmanship. A versatile accessory that elevates both casual and dressier looks with effortless sophistication.
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