Love Pelham Online Shop

Our Love Pelham Candles are currently sold out. If you’d like to be the first to know if we order more, join the waitlist by adding the Waitlist item to your cart and checking out.
How it works:
Note: Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee inventory, but it ensures you’ll be notified right away if more become available.
Scent: Fresh & Cozy
A welcoming blend that captures the warmth of home. Scent notes include Fresh Air, Water Lilies, Amber, Cinnamon, Patchouli, and Vanilla. Candle is for local delivery only.
Scent: Calm & Coastal
A serene, breezy fragrance inspired by Pelham's shoreline and parks. Scent notes include Lavender, Rosemary, Marine, Jasmine, Sandalwood, and Sea Moss. Candle is for local delivery only.
“Nurturing Neighborhoods” features 125 time-tested recipes, Junior League history, and space to record your own favorites. Cookbook is for local delivery only.
Designed by Pelham artist Monika Konieczna, owner of Paper Pigeon - this beautiful ornament feels both timeless with pastel colors and flowers. Item is for local delivery only.
Featuring Pelham's iconic town gazebo home to so many activities throughout the year, this ornament shows off a festive spirit. Designed by a local artist Susan Saas. Item is for local delivery only.
Inspired by old-school trolley cars this unique, winterly design features a heart trolley light, 10803 signage and Pelham on the side. Item is for local delivery only.
This fanciful hand-drawn design features hearts, flowers & snowflakes. Created by a local talent in 2022. Item is for local delivery only.
