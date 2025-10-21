Junior League of Pelham

Junior League of Pelham

Love Pelham Online Shop

Candles are Sold Out, But You Can Join the Waitlist
Free

Our Love Pelham Candles are currently sold out. If you’d like to be the first to know if we order more, join the waitlist by adding the Waitlist item to your cart and checking out.


How it works:

  • Add the Waitlist item to your cart (no candle will be delivered).
  • Complete checkout so we have your contact info.
  • If we reorder, we’ll email you first with a chance to purchase before the next batch sells out.

Note: Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee inventory, but it ensures you’ll be notified right away if more become available.

Love Pelham Custom Candle item
Love Pelham Custom Candle
$50

Scent: Fresh & Cozy

A welcoming blend that captures the warmth of home. Scent notes include Fresh Air, Water Lilies, Amber, Cinnamon, Patchouli, and Vanilla. Candle is for local delivery only.

10803 Custom Candle item
10803 Custom Candle
$50

Scent: Calm & Coastal

A serene, breezy fragrance inspired by Pelham's shoreline and parks. Scent notes include Lavender, Rosemary, Marine, Jasmine, Sandalwood, and Sea Moss. Candle is for local delivery only.

Pelham Community Cookbook item
Pelham Community Cookbook
$35

“Nurturing Neighborhoods” features 125 time-tested recipes, Junior League history, and space to record your own favorites. Cookbook is for local delivery only.

Map of Pelham ornament item
Map of Pelham ornament
$15

Designed by Pelham artist Monika Konieczna, owner of Paper Pigeon - this beautiful ornament feels both timeless with pastel colors and flowers. Item is for local delivery only.

Village of Pelham Gazebo ornament item
Village of Pelham Gazebo ornament
$15

Featuring Pelham's iconic town gazebo home to so many activities throughout the year, this ornament shows off a festive spirit. Designed by a local artist Susan Saas. Item is for local delivery only.

Trolley ornament item
Trolley ornament
$15

Inspired by old-school trolley cars this unique, winterly design features a heart trolley light, 10803 signage and Pelham on the side. Item is for local delivery only.

Red & white ornament item
Red & white ornament
$15

This fanciful hand-drawn design features hearts, flowers & snowflakes. Created by a local talent in 2022. Item is for local delivery only.

Add a donation for Junior League of Pelham

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!