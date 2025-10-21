Love Pelham Online Shop

Our Love Pelham Candles are currently sold out. If you’d like to be the first to know if we order more, join the waitlist by adding the Waitlist item to your cart and checking out.





How it works:

Add the Waitlist item to your cart (no candle will be delivered).

Complete checkout so we have your contact info.

If we reorder, we’ll email you first with a chance to purchase before the next batch sells out.

Note: Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee inventory, but it ensures you’ll be notified right away if more become available.