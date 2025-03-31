Junior League Of Peoria Silent Auction

Copy of the new release "Saving Abigail Grace: A Mother's Story of Transforming Pain into Purpose, Saving Abigal Grace button, Book Loft scented candle from Bath and Body Works, Book Loft wallflower set from Bath and Body Works, Book cover and coffee/tea cup from local book store, Book Rack Used Books, Books & Coffee wax melts from Hardin Soy Candles found at Book Rack Used Books, Organic Calm Chamomile tea, Bink's Bees Natural Honey, Bracelet created by the Spotlight Project, Sweeter Cards chocolate, relax patches (4), Watermelon Rose Water Grapefruit Moisturizing Mask, "Shhh, I'm Reading" lounge socks. $200 value

Copy of the new release "Saving Abigail Grace: A Mother's Story of Transforming Pain into Purpose, Saving Abigal Grace button, Book Loft scented candle from Bath and Body Works, Book Loft wallflower set from Bath and Body Works, Book cover and coffee/tea cup from local book store, Book Rack Used Books, Books & Coffee wax melts from Hardin Soy Candles found at Book Rack Used Books, Organic Calm Chamomile tea, Bink's Bees Natural Honey, Bracelet created by the Spotlight Project, Sweeter Cards chocolate, relax patches (4), Watermelon Rose Water Grapefruit Moisturizing Mask, "Shhh, I'm Reading" lounge socks. $200 value