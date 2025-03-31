Hosted by

Junior League Of Peoria Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Junior League Of Peoria Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1231 E Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights, IL 61616, USA

33 Room Barrel item
33 Room Barrel
$125

Starting bid

2 $50 gift certificates, 1 Bottle of Noble Oak, Double Oak Bourbon, 1 Bottle of 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila, 1 Bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, 33 Room hoodie sweatshirt (size S), Heroes of Barcadia Drinking Game for Couples, Stickers, Bar Key, Pair of Koozies Value: $250.00
Monat Gift Basket item
Monat Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Monat Dry Texture Spray, Monat Thickening Conditioner, Monat Thickening Shampoo, Monat Heat Protectant Spray, Instructional Card Donated by Lynn Cook Value $175.00
Red Aspen Basket item
Red Aspen Basket
$90

Starting bid

Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Smile Lines Mask, Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Eye Mask, Mani Prep Mask, Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Forehead Mask, Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Face Mask, Makeup Remover Wipes, Margarita O'clock, Myra Nail Dash, Real Red, Rue Nail Dash, Dance the Night Away, Danyelle Nail Dash, Reliable Rozlyn Nail Dash, Midnight Magic, Margot Nail Dash, Nail Prep Pads, Nail Dash Removal Tools, Cuticle Oil, Nail Dehydrator, Brush on Glue, Nail Buffer, Skin Tint Sample Card, Nail File Value $181.00 Donated by Cassie Meiners
Lantern filled with Goodies item
Lantern filled with Goodies
$35

Starting bid

Large Candle Lantern, Pretzel Rods, Roasted Peanuts, Caramel Popcorn, Double Chocolate Cocoa- Ghiradelli, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Milk Chocolate Raisins, Chocolate Coconut. Value: $70.00
Peoria Art Guild Basket item
Peoria Art Guild Basket
$110

Starting bid

$125, Class Gift Certificate, $75 Household Membership, Art Guild T-shirt. Value $220.00
A Day Out in the Heights item
A Day Out in the Heights
$60

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Card from Hearth, $25.00 Gift Card from Fired Up, 2 bottles of flavored oil from Olio & Vino, Spring Flower Serving Tray, Pink Faux flowers. Value $120.00
Pottsies Place Basket item
Pottsies Place Basket
$35

Starting bid

$20.00 Germantown Grille Gift Card Camouflage Hoodie Size 3XL 2 Pottsies Place 2 Shirts Size L & M Value $75.00
Spring Basket item
Spring Basket
$90

Starting bid

4 Tickets to any Peoria Symphony Show, 2 small bottles of Barefoot Pink Moscato Wine, 2 Happy Spring Wine Glasses, Bunny Decor, Collapsible Vase. Value $180.00
Germantown Grille Basket item
Germantown Grille Basket
$75

Starting bid

$20.00 Germantown Grille Gift Certificate, Camouflage Germantown Grille Hat, Blue Germantown Grille Hoodie size XL, Blue Germantown Grille t-shirt size S, Grey Long Sleeve Germantown Grille size M, Germantown Grille Menu. Value $150.00
US Bank Basket item
US Bank Basket
$75

Starting bid

Portable Blue Tooth Radio, Metal 40 oz Cup with Handle, Watermelon Margarita Candle, Stemmed Wine Glass, Lotus Water Shea Sugar Scrub, Bottle of Open Skies Rose, Pore Minimizing Mud Mask. Value $150.00 Donated by Kelli Everett
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness item
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness
$175

Starting bid

$100.00 Gift Card Artemis Tumbler Jeuveau X Allure Beauty Box ($250) Value $350.00
Game Night item
Game Night
$75

Starting bid

Wingspan Game, Family Feud Card Game, Bird Stuffed Animal, Don't You Forget it Dice Game, Yahtzee Card Game, Yahtzee Shake Score & Shout Game, Notepad. Value
Couples Date Night item
Couples Date Night
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets to any Peoria Symphony Show 2 Bottles of Wine from Blanchard Family Wines in CA., -Alice Mae Rose of Grenache -Cash Allen Cabernet Sauvignon, Value: $200.00
Mary Kay Basket item
Mary Kay Basket
$50

Starting bid

Satin Hand Set- White Tea & Citrus, Satin Body Indulgent Shea Wash- White Tea & Citrus, Satin Body Revitalizing Shea Scrub- White Tea & Citrus, Satin Body Silkening Shea Lotion- White Tea & Citrus, Men's High Intensity- Hair & Body Wash, Men's High Intensity- Sport Hair & Body Wash, Value: $135.00 Donated by Ken Kock
Curves Basket item
Curves Basket
$110

Starting bid

1 Curves Tote 1 Sweat towel 1 Wine Tumbler 1 Nail File 1 month membership plus sign up fee Total Value $220.00 Donated by Kim Martin
Quail Meadows Golf Basket item
Quail Meadows Golf Basket
$100

Starting bid

4- 18 hole green fees including the Cart 3 Callaway Golf Balls 5 prong plastic golf tees (Pack of 100) Value: $200
Sage & Co/Aura Gift Basket item
Sage & Co/Aura Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Set of 3 Notebooks, Milk Shake wash cloth, Candle, Set of 2 headbands, Bask Sunscreen, Ruby Red Aged & Infused Alcohol Infusion Kit, Sok It Personal Beverage Cooler, Aged & Infused Time Refill Pack, Pop the Bubbly Make up Remover Set, Total Value: $155.00
Tina's Takes Photography Basket item
Tina's Takes Photography Basket
$175

Starting bid

Includes: 1 Mini Family, Engagement or Senior Outdoor Photo session, 1Adorable "Tree" Photo frame Value: $350.00 Donated by Tina Kuykendall
Exhibit A Gallery item
Exhibit A Gallery
$75

Starting bid

$100 Gift card toward the purchase of custom framing from Exhibit A Gallery, St James Wine, Assorted Note cards from seven local artists, and a pair of earrings from A Touch of Metal Total Value: $150.00
Rakin' in the Dough item
Rakin' in the Dough
$75

Starting bid

$100.00 Worth of Scratch Off Cards 1 New Rake Value: $130.00
Book Lover Basket item
Book Lover Basket
$90

Starting bid

5 New Books: Colleen Hoover- It Ends With Us, Abby Jimenez- Just for the Summer, Megan Mirand- The3 Last House Guest, Kelly Conway- Argylle, John Grisham- Camino Ghost, 1 new bucket, 2 bookmarks, 1 Blanket, 1 Book Light, 2 Wine Glasses, 1-The Critic Bottle of Wine
Hope & Healing Gift Basket item
Hope & Healing Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Hope & Healing Punch Card (5 Classes), 1 Yoga Statue, 1 Himalayan Salt Scrub, 1 Himalayan Salt Nose Spray 1 Faux Succulent 1 Bee Happy Inspirational Card deck, 1 Positivity Every Day Book Value: $150.00
We Got the Meat Basket item
We Got the Meat Basket
$60

Starting bid

1 $50 gift card to Alwan's, BBQ expandable fork, 4 pack of metal skewers, BBQ spatula, silicone basting brush, grillers mitt, 1 bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Weber Fireball Seasoning, Weber Southern Comfort Seasoning, Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Seasoning - Value $110.
A Night in with Saving Abigail Grace item
A Night in with Saving Abigail Grace
$100

Starting bid

Copy of the new release "Saving Abigail Grace: A Mother's Story of Transforming Pain into Purpose, Saving Abigal Grace button, Book Loft scented candle from Bath and Body Works, Book Loft wallflower set from Bath and Body Works, Book cover and coffee/tea cup from local book store, Book Rack Used Books, Books & Coffee wax melts from Hardin Soy Candles found at Book Rack Used Books, Organic Calm Chamomile tea, Bink's Bees Natural Honey, Bracelet created by the Spotlight Project, Sweeter Cards chocolate, relax patches (4), Watermelon Rose Water Grapefruit Moisturizing Mask, "Shhh, I'm Reading" lounge socks. $200 value

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