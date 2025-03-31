Junior League Of Peoria Silent Auction

2 $50 gift certificates,
1 Bottle of Noble Oak, Double Oak Bourbon,
1 Bottle of 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila,
1 Bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin,
33 Room hoodie sweatshirt (size S),
Heroes of Barcadia Drinking Game for Couples,
Stickers,
Bar Key,
Pair of Koozies
Value: $250.00
2 $50 gift certificates,
1 Bottle of Noble Oak, Double Oak Bourbon,
1 Bottle of 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila,
1 Bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin,
33 Room hoodie sweatshirt (size S),
Heroes of Barcadia Drinking Game for Couples,
Stickers,
Bar Key,
Pair of Koozies
Value: $250.00
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Smile Lines Mask,
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Eye Mask,
Mani Prep Mask,
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Forehead Mask,
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Face Mask,
Makeup Remover Wipes,
Margarita O'clock, Myra Nail Dash,
Real Red, Rue Nail Dash,
Dance the Night Away, Danyelle Nail Dash,
Reliable Rozlyn Nail Dash,
Midnight Magic, Margot Nail Dash,
Nail Prep Pads,
Nail Dash Removal Tools,
Cuticle Oil,
Nail Dehydrator,
Brush on Glue,
Nail Buffer,
Skin Tint Sample Card,
Nail File
Value $181.00
Donated by Cassie Meiners
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Smile Lines Mask,
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Eye Mask,
Mani Prep Mask,
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Forehead Mask,
Pink Pearl Plump & Firm Face Mask,
Makeup Remover Wipes,
Margarita O'clock, Myra Nail Dash,
Real Red, Rue Nail Dash,
Dance the Night Away, Danyelle Nail Dash,
Reliable Rozlyn Nail Dash,
Midnight Magic, Margot Nail Dash,
Nail Prep Pads,
Nail Dash Removal Tools,
Cuticle Oil,
Nail Dehydrator,
Brush on Glue,
Nail Buffer,
Skin Tint Sample Card,
Nail File
Value $181.00
Donated by Cassie Meiners
$125, Class Gift Certificate,
$75 Household Membership,
Art Guild T-shirt.
Value $220.00
$125, Class Gift Certificate,
$75 Household Membership,
Art Guild T-shirt.
Value $220.00
A Day Out in the Heights
$60
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card from Hearth,
$25.00 Gift Card from Fired Up,
2 bottles of flavored oil from Olio & Vino,
Spring Flower Serving Tray,
Pink Faux flowers.
Value $120.00
$50.00 Gift Card from Hearth,
$25.00 Gift Card from Fired Up,
2 bottles of flavored oil from Olio & Vino,
Spring Flower Serving Tray,
Pink Faux flowers.
Value $120.00
Pottsies Place Basket
$35
Starting bid
$20.00 Germantown Grille Gift Card
Camouflage Hoodie Size 3XL
2 Pottsies Place 2 Shirts Size L & M
Value $75.00
$20.00 Germantown Grille Gift Card
Camouflage Hoodie Size 3XL
2 Pottsies Place 2 Shirts Size L & M
Value $75.00
Spring Basket
$90
Starting bid
4 Tickets to any Peoria Symphony Show,
2 small bottles of Barefoot Pink Moscato Wine,
2 Happy Spring Wine Glasses,
Bunny Decor,
Collapsible Vase.
Value $180.00
4 Tickets to any Peoria Symphony Show,
2 small bottles of Barefoot Pink Moscato Wine,
2 Happy Spring Wine Glasses,
Bunny Decor,
Collapsible Vase.
Value $180.00
Germantown Grille Basket
$75
Starting bid
$20.00 Germantown Grille Gift Certificate,
Camouflage Germantown Grille Hat,
Blue Germantown Grille Hoodie size XL,
Blue Germantown Grille t-shirt size S,
Grey Long Sleeve Germantown Grille size M,
Germantown Grille Menu.
Value $150.00
$20.00 Germantown Grille Gift Certificate,
Camouflage Germantown Grille Hat,
Blue Germantown Grille Hoodie size XL,
Blue Germantown Grille t-shirt size S,
Grey Long Sleeve Germantown Grille size M,
Germantown Grille Menu.
Value $150.00
US Bank Basket
$75
Starting bid
Portable Blue Tooth Radio,
Metal 40 oz Cup with Handle,
Watermelon Margarita Candle,
Stemmed Wine Glass,
Lotus Water Shea Sugar Scrub,
Bottle of Open Skies Rose,
Pore Minimizing Mud Mask.
Value $150.00
Donated by Kelli Everett
Portable Blue Tooth Radio,
Metal 40 oz Cup with Handle,
Watermelon Margarita Candle,
Stemmed Wine Glass,
Lotus Water Shea Sugar Scrub,
Bottle of Open Skies Rose,
Pore Minimizing Mud Mask.
Value $150.00
Donated by Kelli Everett
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness
$175
Starting bid
$100.00 Gift Card
Artemis Tumbler
Jeuveau X Allure Beauty Box ($250)
Value $350.00
$100.00 Gift Card
Artemis Tumbler
Jeuveau X Allure Beauty Box ($250)
Value $350.00
Game Night
$75
Starting bid
Wingspan Game,
Family Feud Card Game,
Bird Stuffed Animal,
Don't You Forget it Dice Game,
Yahtzee Card Game,
Yahtzee Shake Score & Shout Game,
Notepad.
Value
Wingspan Game,
Family Feud Card Game,
Bird Stuffed Animal,
Don't You Forget it Dice Game,
Yahtzee Card Game,
Yahtzee Shake Score & Shout Game,
Notepad.
Value
Couples Date Night
$100
Starting bid
4 Tickets to any Peoria Symphony Show
2 Bottles of Wine from Blanchard Family Wines in CA.,
-Alice Mae Rose of Grenache
-Cash Allen Cabernet Sauvignon,
Value: $200.00
4 Tickets to any Peoria Symphony Show
2 Bottles of Wine from Blanchard Family Wines in CA.,
-Alice Mae Rose of Grenache
-Cash Allen Cabernet Sauvignon,
Value: $200.00
Mary Kay Basket
$50
Starting bid
Satin Hand Set- White Tea & Citrus,
Satin Body Indulgent Shea Wash- White Tea & Citrus,
Satin Body Revitalizing Shea Scrub- White Tea & Citrus,
Satin Body Silkening Shea Lotion- White Tea & Citrus,
Men's High Intensity- Hair & Body Wash,
Men's High Intensity- Sport Hair & Body Wash,
Value: $135.00
Donated by Ken Kock
Satin Hand Set- White Tea & Citrus,
Satin Body Indulgent Shea Wash- White Tea & Citrus,
Satin Body Revitalizing Shea Scrub- White Tea & Citrus,
Satin Body Silkening Shea Lotion- White Tea & Citrus,
Men's High Intensity- Hair & Body Wash,
Men's High Intensity- Sport Hair & Body Wash,
Value: $135.00
Donated by Ken Kock
Curves Basket
$110
Starting bid
1 Curves Tote
1 Sweat towel
1 Wine Tumbler
1 Nail File
1 month membership plus sign up fee
Total Value $220.00
Donated by Kim Martin
1 Curves Tote
1 Sweat towel
1 Wine Tumbler
1 Nail File
1 month membership plus sign up fee
Total Value $220.00
Donated by Kim Martin
Quail Meadows Golf Basket
$100
Starting bid
4- 18 hole green fees including the Cart
3 Callaway Golf Balls
5 prong plastic golf tees (Pack of 100)
Value: $200
4- 18 hole green fees including the Cart
3 Callaway Golf Balls
5 prong plastic golf tees (Pack of 100)
Value: $200
Sage & Co/Aura Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Set of 3 Notebooks,
Milk Shake wash cloth,
Candle,
Set of 2 headbands,
Bask Sunscreen,
Ruby Red Aged & Infused Alcohol Infusion Kit,
Sok It Personal Beverage Cooler,
Aged & Infused Time Refill Pack,
Pop the Bubbly Make up Remover Set,
Total Value: $155.00
Set of 3 Notebooks,
Milk Shake wash cloth,
Candle,
Set of 2 headbands,
Bask Sunscreen,
Ruby Red Aged & Infused Alcohol Infusion Kit,
Sok It Personal Beverage Cooler,
Aged & Infused Time Refill Pack,
Pop the Bubbly Make up Remover Set,
Total Value: $155.00
Tina's Takes Photography Basket
$175
Starting bid
Includes: 1 Mini Family, Engagement or Senior Outdoor Photo session,
1Adorable "Tree" Photo frame
Value: $350.00
Donated by Tina Kuykendall
Includes: 1 Mini Family, Engagement or Senior Outdoor Photo session,
1Adorable "Tree" Photo frame
Value: $350.00
Donated by Tina Kuykendall
Exhibit A Gallery
$75
Starting bid
$100 Gift card toward the purchase of custom framing from Exhibit A Gallery, St James Wine, Assorted Note cards from seven local artists, and a pair of earrings from A Touch of Metal
Total Value: $150.00
$100 Gift card toward the purchase of custom framing from Exhibit A Gallery, St James Wine, Assorted Note cards from seven local artists, and a pair of earrings from A Touch of Metal
Total Value: $150.00
Rakin' in the Dough
$75
Starting bid
$100.00 Worth of Scratch Off Cards
1 New Rake
Value: $130.00
$100.00 Worth of Scratch Off Cards
1 New Rake
Value: $130.00
Book Lover Basket
$90
Starting bid
5 New Books: Colleen Hoover- It Ends With Us,
Abby Jimenez- Just for the Summer,
Megan Mirand- The3 Last House Guest,
Kelly Conway- Argylle,
John Grisham- Camino Ghost,
1 new bucket,
2 bookmarks,
1 Blanket,
1 Book Light,
2 Wine Glasses,
1-The Critic Bottle of Wine
5 New Books: Colleen Hoover- It Ends With Us,
Abby Jimenez- Just for the Summer,
Megan Mirand- The3 Last House Guest,
Kelly Conway- Argylle,
John Grisham- Camino Ghost,
1 new bucket,
2 bookmarks,
1 Blanket,
1 Book Light,
2 Wine Glasses,
1-The Critic Bottle of Wine
Hope & Healing Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Hope & Healing Punch Card (5 Classes),
1 Yoga Statue,
1 Himalayan Salt Scrub,
1 Himalayan Salt Nose Spray
1 Faux Succulent
1 Bee Happy Inspirational Card deck,
1 Positivity Every Day Book
Value: $150.00
Hope & Healing Punch Card (5 Classes),
1 Yoga Statue,
1 Himalayan Salt Scrub,
1 Himalayan Salt Nose Spray
1 Faux Succulent
1 Bee Happy Inspirational Card deck,
1 Positivity Every Day Book
Value: $150.00
We Got the Meat Basket
$60
Starting bid
1 $50 gift card to Alwan's, BBQ expandable fork, 4 pack of metal skewers, BBQ spatula, silicone basting brush, grillers mitt, 1 bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Weber Fireball Seasoning, Weber Southern Comfort Seasoning, Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Seasoning - Value $110.
1 $50 gift card to Alwan's, BBQ expandable fork, 4 pack of metal skewers, BBQ spatula, silicone basting brush, grillers mitt, 1 bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Weber Fireball Seasoning, Weber Southern Comfort Seasoning, Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Seasoning - Value $110.
A Night in with Saving Abigail Grace
$100
Starting bid
Copy of the new release "Saving Abigail Grace: A Mother's Story of Transforming Pain into Purpose, Saving Abigal Grace button, Book Loft scented candle from Bath and Body Works, Book Loft wallflower set from Bath and Body Works, Book cover and coffee/tea cup from local book store, Book Rack Used Books, Books & Coffee wax melts from Hardin Soy Candles found at Book Rack Used Books, Organic Calm Chamomile tea, Bink's Bees Natural Honey, Bracelet created by the Spotlight Project, Sweeter Cards chocolate, relax patches (4), Watermelon Rose Water Grapefruit Moisturizing Mask, "Shhh, I'm Reading" lounge socks. $200 value
Copy of the new release "Saving Abigail Grace: A Mother's Story of Transforming Pain into Purpose, Saving Abigal Grace button, Book Loft scented candle from Bath and Body Works, Book Loft wallflower set from Bath and Body Works, Book cover and coffee/tea cup from local book store, Book Rack Used Books, Books & Coffee wax melts from Hardin Soy Candles found at Book Rack Used Books, Organic Calm Chamomile tea, Bink's Bees Natural Honey, Bracelet created by the Spotlight Project, Sweeter Cards chocolate, relax patches (4), Watermelon Rose Water Grapefruit Moisturizing Mask, "Shhh, I'm Reading" lounge socks. $200 value
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