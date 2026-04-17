Junior League Of San Joaquin County

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Junior League Of San Joaquin County

About the memberships

Junior League Of San Joaquin County's Annual Membership Dues

Active Membership
$130

No expiration

Members who have completed New Member training and justify active membership by demonstrating volunteer service to the community and JLSJC

Active Platinum Membership
$130

No expiration

Upon completion of the seven years of credited service, a member may request a change in status to Active Platinum or Sustainer

Sustainer Membership
$75

No expiration

Sustaining members are those members who have fulfilled the seven years of active membership

New Member (Provisional)
$180

No expiration

New members are members who are engaged in training established by JLSJC to prepare them for effective community and JLSJC involvement

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