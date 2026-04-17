Junior League Of San Joaquin County's Annual Membership Dues

About the memberships
No expiration
Members who have completed New Member training and justify active membership by demonstrating volunteer service to the community and JLSJC
No expiration
Upon completion of the seven years of credited service, a member may request a change in status to Active Platinum or Sustainer
No expiration
Sustaining members are those members who have fulfilled the seven years of active membership
No expiration
New members are members who are engaged in training established by JLSJC to prepare them for effective community and JLSJC involvement
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