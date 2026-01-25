Junior League of Winston-Salem Mrs. Pumpkin’s Fundraiser

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3 for $42 of the following: 9" Moravian chicken pie, 9" Chicken Pot with Veggies, Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Vegetariuan Baked Spaghetti & Cream Cheese Brownies.
***Please be sure to email [email protected] with your order form so we can get the right order quantities to Mrs. Pumpkin's.
Hearty and filling, made from scratch, filled with
shredded all-white meat chicken, and creamy stock gravy. A Moravian tradition and North Carolina
favorite for more than 250 years. 32 oz | 4 servings
Our delicious Moravian Chicken Pie with the addition of peas, carrots, green beans, and corn.
32 oz | 4 servings
4 individual portions of our popular chicken pies.
A great go-to meal for kids (and people) on the go. 4 per pack of one flavor
4 individual portions of our popular chicken pies.
A great go-to meal for kids (and people) on the go. 4 per pack of one flavor
A delicious and satisfying casserole filled with red sauce, spaghetti and vegetable protein. Topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese and mixed herbs.
52 oz | 4 servings
A classic and comforting casserole filled with ground beef, red sauce and spaghetti pasta. Topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese and mixed herbs.
A customer favorite for over 30 years these tasty,
decadent brownies are swirled with cream cheese goodness. They are terrific on their own or a great ending to any one of our meals. 22oz | 1 dozen
$
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