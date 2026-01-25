Junior League Of Winston Salem

Hosted by

Junior League Of Winston Salem

About this event

Junior League of Winston-Salem Mrs. Pumpkin’s Fundraiser

3 for $42
$42

3 for $42 of the following: 9" Moravian chicken pie, 9" Chicken Pot with Veggies, Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Vegetariuan Baked Spaghetti & Cream Cheese Brownies.


***Please be sure to email [email protected] with your order form so we can get the right order quantities to Mrs. Pumpkin's.

9" Moravian chicken pie item
9" Moravian chicken pie
$15

Hearty and filling, made from scratch, filled with

shredded all-white meat chicken, and creamy stock gravy. A Moravian tradition and North Carolina

favorite for more than 250 years. 32 oz | 4 servings

9" Chicken Pie with Vegetables item
9" Chicken Pie with Vegetables
$15

Our delicious Moravian Chicken Pie with the addition of peas, carrots, green beans, and corn.

32 oz | 4 servings

4 Pack Mini Chicken Pies- Moravian item
4 Pack Mini Chicken Pies- Moravian
$17

4 individual portions of our popular chicken pies.

A great go-to meal for kids (and people) on the go. 4 per pack of one flavor

4 Pack Mini Chicken Pies- Chicken with Vegetables item
4 Pack Mini Chicken Pies- Chicken with Vegetables
$17

4 individual portions of our popular chicken pies.

A great go-to meal for kids (and people) on the go. 4 per pack of one flavor

Vegetarian Baked Spaghetti item
Vegetarian Baked Spaghetti
$15

A delicious and satisfying casserole filled with red sauce, spaghetti and vegetable protein. Topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese and mixed herbs.

52 oz | 4 servings

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce item
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$15

A classic and comforting casserole filled with ground beef, red sauce and spaghetti pasta. Topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese and mixed herbs.

Cream Cheese Brownies item
Cream Cheese Brownies
$15

A customer favorite for over 30 years these tasty,

decadent brownies are swirled with cream cheese goodness. They are terrific on their own or a great ending to any one of our meals. 22oz | 1 dozen

Add a donation for Junior League Of Winston Salem

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