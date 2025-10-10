Hosted by

Junior Olympic Trampoline And Tumbling Inc

About this event

Midwest JOTTI Silent Auction

Pick-up location

447 Quentin Ln. Crown Point, IN 46307

Let’s Roam Adventure Tickets-up to 10 players item
Let’s Roam Adventure Tickets-up to 10 players item
Let’s Roam Adventure Tickets-up to 10 players
$10

Starting bid

An interactive scavenger hunt/tour available in most major cities! Just download the app and enter your code once you’ve won the bid to redeem your activity! 10+ tours available to chose from as close as Chicago!


https://www.letsroam.com/how_it_works/scavenger_hunt_tours


https://www.scavengerhunt.com/assets/docs/Lets_Roam_printable_gift_info-2.pdf

Cold Stone Ice cream Cake Voucher item
Cold Stone Ice cream Cake Voucher
$10

Starting bid

Good for 1 ice cream cake of your choice. Redeemable at the Crown Point location only.

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