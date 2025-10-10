Midwest JOTTI Silent Auction

About this event
447 Quentin Ln. Crown Point, IN 46307
Starting bid
An interactive scavenger hunt/tour available in most major cities! Just download the app and enter your code once you’ve won the bid to redeem your activity! 10+ tours available to chose from as close as Chicago!
https://www.letsroam.com/how_it_works/scavenger_hunt_tours
https://www.scavengerhunt.com/assets/docs/Lets_Roam_printable_gift_info-2.pdf
Starting bid
Good for 1 ice cream cake of your choice. Redeemable at the Crown Point location only.
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