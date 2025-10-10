Midwest JOTTI Silent Auction

An interactive scavenger hunt/tour available in most major cities! Just download the app and enter your code once you’ve won the bid to redeem your activity! 10+ tours available to chose from as close as Chicago!





https://www.letsroam.com/how_it_works/scavenger_hunt_tours





https://www.scavengerhunt.com/assets/docs/Lets_Roam_printable_gift_info-2.pdf