Junior Puma Cheer Camp 2025

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About this event
Temecula, CA 92591, USA
$
Select this option if you are only signing up ONE child total.
Select this option if are signing up 2 or more siblings.
This year we are offering the option for parents to purchase matching Junior Puma t-shirts. If you are interested, please add to your order. Select your size in the questions to follow.
Purchase a $5 raffle ticket (or a few) for a chance to win a refund on your ENTIRE Junior Puma registration fees! All proceeds from the raffle go to help fund the cost of running the JP camp!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!