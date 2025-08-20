Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

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Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

About this event

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Junior Puma Cheer Camp 2025

27215 Nicolas Rd

Temecula, CA 92591, USA

Add a donation for Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

$

Single Child Admission
$65

Select this option if you are only signing up ONE child total.

Sibling admission
$60

Select this option if are signing up 2 or more siblings.

Parent T-shirt
$12

This year we are offering the option for parents to purchase matching Junior Puma t-shirts. If you are interested, please add to your order. Select your size in the questions to follow.

Raffle Ticket
$5

Purchase a $5 raffle ticket (or a few) for a chance to win a refund on your ENTIRE Junior Puma registration fees! All proceeds from the raffle go to help fund the cost of running the JP camp!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!