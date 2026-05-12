Junior Sabercat Wrestling Camp Sponsorship

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About this event
With this sponsorship, your company will sponsor the official camp shirts.
Your company logo will be featured on the back of the shirts given to and worn by all junior wrestlers and camp staff. In addition, your company logo will be placed on a 2' x 3' sponsor sign displayed in the Fossil Ridge gym throughout the 2026–2027 school year, you will get a hole sign at our Fossil HS Wrestling Golf Classic in August, as well as be on featured with a shout out on our social media apps throughout out season.
With this sponsorship, your company will provide the drawstring bags for our campers.
As a sponsor, your company logo will be featured on the back of the Official Camp Shirt, which will be given to and worn by all campers and staff throughout the camp. Your company logo will also be displayed on a 2' x 3' sponsor sign in the Fossil Ridge gym during the 2026–2027 school year as well as be featured with a shout out on our social media apps throughout our season.
With this sponsorship, your company will provide the water bottles for our campers.
As a sponsor, your company logo will be featured on the back of the Official Camp Shirt, which will be given to and worn by all campers and staff throughout the camp. You will get a hole sign at our Fossil HS Wrestling Golf Classic in August, as well as be on featured with a shout out on our social media apps throughout out season.
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