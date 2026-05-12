Junior Sabercat Wrestling Camp Sponsorship

With this sponsorship, your company will sponsor the official camp shirts.





Your company logo will be featured on the back of the shirts given to and worn by all junior wrestlers and camp staff. In addition, your company logo will be placed on a 2' x 3' sponsor sign displayed in the Fossil Ridge gym throughout the 2026–2027 school year, you will get a hole sign at our Fossil HS Wrestling Golf Classic in August, as well as be on featured with a shout out on our social media apps throughout out season.