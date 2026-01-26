2026 Junior Sailing Program Registration

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About the memberships
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Mondays and Wednesdays 9am-12pm Ages:6-7
This half-day, land-based program is for our youngest/novice sailors who are just learning their way around their boats and the basics of sailing. They will have an opportunity to be on an Opti with an experienced sailor to get a feeling of being on a boat.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Mondays and Wednesdays 9am-12pm Ages:6-7
This half-day, land-based program is for our youngest/novice sailors who are just learning their way around their boats and the basics of sailing. They will have an opportunity to be on an Opti with an experienced sailor to get a feeling of being on a boat.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am-12pm - Ages: 7-8 Our sailors are introduced into the water with their boats where they will learn how to rig their boats, sailing fundamentals, and get them into the water to sail.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am-12pm - Ages: 7-8 Our sailors are introduced into the water with their boats where they will learn how to rig their boats, sailing fundamentals, and get them into the water to sail.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Monday-Thursday from 8:30-12:00pm, Ages 8+ Our Opti C is our “beginner” program where sailors will focus on sailing fundamentals, concentrate on sailing as a recreational activity, and gain some basic racing knowledge.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Monday-Thursday from 8:30-12:00pm, Ages 8+ Our Opti C is our “beginner” program where sailors will focus on sailing fundamentals, concentrate on sailing as a recreational activity, and gain some basic racing knowledge.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Monday-Thursday from 8:30-12:00pm, Ages 8+ Opti B and A are for our seasoned and advanced sailors. Sailors will develop and strengthen their racing tactics and be introduced into the next fleet of boats - Sunfish, Laser, and 420.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Monday-Thursday from 8:30-12:00pm, Ages 8+
Opti B and A are for our seasoned and advanced sailors. Sailors will develop and strengthen their racing tactics and be introduced into the next fleet of boats - Sunfish, Laser, and 420.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Monday-Thursday from 8:30-3:00pm. Opti B and A are for our seasoned and advanced sailors. Sailors will develop and strengthen their racing tactics and be introduced into the next fleet of boats - Sunfish, Laser, and 420.
Program runs from June 22-August 13. Monday-Thursday from 8:30-3:00pm. Opti B and A are for our seasoned and advanced sailors. Sailors will develop and strengthen their racing tactics and be introduced into the next fleet of boats - Sunfish, Laser, and 420.
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