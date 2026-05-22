The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Florida, Inc.

Hosted by

The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Florida, Inc.

About this event

Junior Service League Annual Gala: A Night in White

1 King St

St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA

General Admission
$200

Drinks, Seated Plated Dinner, Live Music, Silent and Live Auction, Photo Booth

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved Table

Premier Recognition at Event

Dedicated Social Media

Exclusive Cocktail or Bottle

Opportunity for On Stage Recognition

Logo on Photo Booth Prints

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

1/2 Reserved Table

Individual and Group Signage at Event

Social Media Recognition


Silver Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets

Individual and Group Signage

Social Media and Website Recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Individual and Group Signage

Social Media and Website Recognition

Event Tickets Not Included

Add a donation for The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Florida, Inc.

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