Junior Service League Annual Gala: A Night in White

Hosted by
About this event
Drinks, Seated Plated Dinner, Live Music, Silent and Live Auction, Photo Booth
Reserved Table
Premier Recognition at Event
Dedicated Social Media
Exclusive Cocktail or Bottle
Opportunity for On Stage Recognition
Logo on Photo Booth Prints
1/2 Reserved Table
Individual and Group Signage at Event
Social Media Recognition
2 tickets
Individual and Group Signage
Social Media and Website Recognition
Individual and Group Signage
Social Media and Website Recognition
Event Tickets Not Included
$
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