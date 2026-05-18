Junior Service League of DeLand

Offered by

Junior Service League of DeLand

About the memberships

Junior Service League of DeLand: 2026-2027 Dues

Annual Dues
$350

No expiration

This is a one-time payment to pay your 2026-2027 dues in full, due on 06/02/2026.

Quarterly Dues
$80

No expiration

Quarterly Payments with following payment schedule: $110.00 due June 2nd; $80.00 due September 1st; $80.00 due December 1st; and $80.00 due March 2nd.

Monthly Dues
$40

No expiration

Monthly: $110.00 due June 2nd; $40.00 due at monthly meetings from September through February

ONE TIME - Initial June Payment
$110

No expiration

If you are paying quarterly or monthly dues, please note that your first payment in the amount of $110.00 is due on June 2nd.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!