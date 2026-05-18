Junior Service League of DeLand: 2026-2027 Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
This is a one-time payment to pay your 2026-2027 dues in full, due on 06/02/2026.
No expiration
Quarterly Payments with following payment schedule: $110.00 due June 2nd; $80.00 due September 1st; $80.00 due December 1st; and $80.00 due March 2nd.
No expiration
Monthly: $110.00 due June 2nd; $40.00 due at monthly meetings from September through February
No expiration
If you are paying quarterly or monthly dues, please note that your first payment in the amount of $110.00 is due on June 2nd.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!