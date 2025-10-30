Junior Volunteers (Core)

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About this event
Junior Volunteers, ages 13 to 17, are invited to help with afternoon ranch chores, Wednesdays and Fridays, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. We find this is the best for you to get your hours and for us to get better acquainted. Thank you.
Core Junior Volunteers can volunteer during Family Farm Days, helping with minis, barnyard and playground.
Core Junior Volunteers can volunteer during Farm Camps (Day Camps, Seasonal and Summer).
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