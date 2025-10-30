Horses 4 Heroes Inc

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Horses 4 Heroes Inc

About this event

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Junior Volunteers (Core)

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

Ranch Chores
Free

Junior Volunteers, ages 13 to 17, are invited to help with afternoon ranch chores, Wednesdays and Fridays, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. We find this is the best for you to get your hours and for us to get better acquainted. Thank you.

Family Farm Days
Free

Core Junior Volunteers can volunteer during Family Farm Days, helping with minis, barnyard and playground.

Farm Camps
Free

Core Junior Volunteers can volunteer during Farm Camps (Day Camps, Seasonal and Summer).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!