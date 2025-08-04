Offered by

Junior Womans Club of Fort Worth

About this shop

Junior Womans Club of Fort Worth's Shop

Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat
$30

Wear the it item of the season and rep your JWC love with this embroidered bucket hat.

Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size Small item
Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size Small
$50

Seize the day this chilly season with the Carpe Diem embroidered sweatshirt with JWC logo on the cuff.


Size Small

Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size Medium item
Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size Medium
$50

Seize the day this chilly season with the Carpe Diem embroidered sweatshirt with JWC logo on the cuff.


Size Medium

Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size Large item
Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size Large
$50

Seize the day this chilly season with the Carpe Diem embroidered sweatshirt with JWC logo on the cuff.


Size Large

Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size X-Large item
Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size X-Large
$50

Seize the day this chilly season with the Carpe Diem embroidered sweatshirt with JWC logo on the cuff.


Size X-Large

Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size 2-XL item
Carpe Diem Crewneck- Size 2-XL
$50

Seize the day this chilly season with the Carpe Diem embroidered sweatshirt with JWC logo on the cuff.


Size 2-XL

JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Small item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Small item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Small
$40

The perfect tee for dressing down with leggings or styling with your favorite jeans and stacked necklaces. Comfort Colors in shade Washed Denim.


Size Small



JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Medium item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Medium item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Medium
$40

The perfect tee for dressing down with leggings or styling with your favorite jeans and stacked necklaces. Comfort Colors in shade Washed Denim.


Size Medium



JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Large item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Large item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size Large
$40

The perfect tee for dressing down with leggings or styling with your favorite jeans and stacked necklaces. Comfort Colors in shade Washed Denim.


Size Large



JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size X-Large item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size X-Large item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size X-Large
$40

The perfect tee for dressing down with leggings or styling with your favorite jeans and stacked necklaces. Comfort Colors in shade Washed Denim.


Size X-Large



JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size 2-XL item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size 2-XL item
JWC Front Pocket Tee- Size 2-XL
$40

The perfect tee for dressing down with leggings or styling with your favorite jeans and stacked necklaces. Comfort Colors in shade Washed Denim.


Size 2-XZ


Vintage logo Baseball Cap item
Vintage logo Baseball Cap item
Vintage logo Baseball Cap
$30

Have a throwback moment with this baseball cap featuring the vintage JWC logo. Plus the back of the cap is crisscross to let you wear a high ponytail!

JWC Charm Bracelet item
JWC Charm Bracelet item
JWC Charm Bracelet
$75

JWC finds you absolutely charming! Wear your love for JWC with this JWC charm bracelet.


Charm is sterling silver and bracelet is rhodium.

JWC Centennial Charm item
JWC Centennial Charm item
JWC Centennial Charm
$30

JWC is celebrating 100 years of sisterhood, service, and uplifting women in our community. Show the love by adding this charm to your favorite bracelet or necklace.


Charm is sterling silver.

"Carpe Diem" Rose Charm item
"Carpe Diem" Rose Charm
$15

Seize the day and show your love for JWC with the official charm of the 2025-2026 program year.


Charm is sterling silver.

JWC Legacy Charm item
JWC Legacy Charm
$10

This logo is an oldie but a goodie. Add this historic charm to your bracelet or necklace.


Charm is sterling silver.

JWC Ceramic Mug item
JWC Ceramic Mug
$5

Brew up your favorite beverage and sip out of this JWC ceramic mug. Cheers!

JWC Travel Bundle item
JWC Travel Bundle
$8

Take a piece of JWC with you wherever you go. This travel bundle includes JWC branded:


-Luggage beverage caddy

-RFID cell phone and wallet wristlet

-Dry bag to keep your tech water-free pool or beach side

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!