2026-27 Juniors Registration

About the memberships
Registration for the full 26-27 season (5-6x/week May-Mar). Returning Juniors skiers should register in this category.
Registration for the full 26-27 season (May-Mar), including the Juniors Devo summer program (5-6x/week May-Aug) and Juniors fall/winter program (5-6x/week Sep-Mar). Juniors Devo skiers who plan to continue to the Juniors program in the fall should register in this category.
Registration for spring and summer of the 2026 Juniors Devo program (5-6x/week May-Aug). Juniors Devo skiers who are unsure of their fall/winter plans should register in this category. Skiers in this category may later opt to continue to the fall and winter Juniors program (5-6x/week Sep-Mar) for an additional fee of $2,670.
Registration for the summer Youth Devo program (3x/week June-Aug). Skiers who expect to be in Massachusetts for 6 weeks or more over the summer should register in this category.
Registration for the summer Youth Devo program (3x/week June-Aug). Skiers who expect to be in Massachusetts for 5 weeks or less over the summer should register in this category.
Registration for spring and summer training for the EMXC Juniors graduating class of 2026.
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