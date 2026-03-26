EMXC Skiing

Offered by

EMXC Skiing

About the memberships

2026-27 Juniors Registration

Returning Juniors (Full-Year Term)
$3,685

Registration for the full 26-27 season (5-6x/week May-Mar). Returning Juniors skiers should register in this category.

New Juniors (Full-Year Term)
$3,685

Registration for the full 26-27 season (May-Mar), including the Juniors Devo summer program (5-6x/week May-Aug) and Juniors fall/winter program (5-6x/week Sep-Mar). Juniors Devo skiers who plan to continue to the Juniors program in the fall should register in this category.

Jrs-Devo Skier (Spring/Summer term)
$1,215

Registration for spring and summer of the 2026 Juniors Devo program (5-6x/week May-Aug). Juniors Devo skiers who are unsure of their fall/winter plans should register in this category. Skiers in this category may later opt to continue to the fall and winter Juniors program (5-6x/week Sep-Mar) for an additional fee of $2,670.

Youth-Devo Skier (Summer term, full rate)
$580

Registration for the summer Youth Devo program (3x/week June-Aug). Skiers who expect to be in Massachusetts for 6 weeks or more over the summer should register in this category.

Youth-Devo Skier (Summer term, reduced rate)
$295

Registration for the summer Youth Devo program (3x/week June-Aug). Skiers who expect to be in Massachusetts for 5 weeks or less over the summer should register in this category.

Class of 2026 skier (Spring/Summer term)
$500

Registration for spring and summer training for the EMXC Juniors graduating class of 2026.

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