Juniper Valley Community's 2025 Annual Car Raffle

Support JVC's mission and enter to win a white 2025 Honda Civic Sport in our annual car raffle! Tickets are $100 each, drawing will be held mid-May. All proceeds will go directly towards helping us reach our organizational goals.

Support JVC's mission and enter to win a white 2025 Honda Civic Sport in our annual car raffle! Tickets are $100 each, drawing will be held mid-May. All proceeds will go directly towards helping us reach our organizational goals.

More details...