Juniper Valley Community's 2025 Annual Car Raffle

Support JVC's mission and enter to win a white 2025 Honda Civic Sport in our annual car raffle! Tickets are $100 each, drawing will be held mid-May. All proceeds will go directly towards helping us reach our organizational goals.
Support JVC's mission and enter to win a white 2025 Honda Civic Sport in our annual car raffle! Tickets are $100 each, drawing will be held mid-May. All proceeds will go directly towards helping us reach our organizational goals.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!